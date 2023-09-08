St Andrews seaside sauna plan to be considered by Fife Council

A Fife businesswoman is proposing a steamy seaside sauna overlooking St Andrews iconic West Sands.

Judith Dunlop, who already runs a similar service in Elie, has applied for planning permission for what she hopes will become a hot new attraction.

If approved, the 19-feet wide structure will sit on the Bruce Embankment in a corner of the town’s Golf Museum car park.

And it would look out over the large beach for which St Andrews is famous.

Ms Dunlop said it had become apparent that much of the demand for her Elie sauna came from St Andrews.

And she said demand had grown to the point where she was repeatedly asked if she was planning a similar development there.

St Andrews seaside sauna would be log-powered

The plan is to create the St Andrews sauna from a converted shipping container.

The eight-and-a-half feet tall structure would be timber-clad with a stainless steel flue on top.

It would also include a log-powered sauna stove, a changing area and a large, toughened, double glazed window.

And it would sit on a flat platform, close to public toilets, car parking and food and entertainment facilities.

Progress Planning Consultancy Ltd submitted the application on Ms Dunlop’s behalf.

And they say the St Andrews Seaside Sauna would give visitors and locals the chance to experience the benefits of wild swimming and cold water immersion.

“The sauna will provide an additional activity, in the local area, linked with and

complementing existing businesses,” they add.

Third beach sauna in Fife

Seaside saunas are growing in popularity in Scotland.

And, if approved, the St Andrews one will become the third in Fife.

Ms Dunlop opened the Elie mobile sauna in December and people travel from far and wide to use it.

Meanwhile, St Andrews businesswomen Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie recently opened a similar venture at Kingsbarns beach.

Proponents say saunas have the power to reduce stress and improve cardiovascular health.

They also have a detoxifying effect on the body.

And many people say they can act as a natural anti-depressant.