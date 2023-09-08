St Andrews seaside sauna plan to be considered by Fife Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews seaside sauna plan to be considered by Fife Council

The businesswoman behind a beach sauna in Elie has lodged plans for a similar venture in St Andrews, overlooking the West Sands.

By Claire Warrender
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
A Fife businesswoman is proposing a steamy seaside sauna overlooking St Andrews iconic West Sands.

Judith Dunlop, who already runs a similar service in Elie, has applied for planning permission for what she hopes will become a hot new attraction.

The St Andrews seaside sauna would overlook the west sands
If approved, the 19-feet wide structure will sit on the Bruce Embankment in a corner of the town’s Golf Museum car park.

And it would look out over the large beach for which St Andrews is famous.

Ms Dunlop said it had become apparent that much of the demand for her Elie sauna came from St Andrews.

And she said demand had grown to the point where she was repeatedly asked if she was planning a similar development there.

St Andrews seaside sauna would be log-powered

The plan is to create the St Andrews sauna from a converted shipping container.

The eight-and-a-half feet tall structure would be timber-clad with a stainless steel flue on top.

It would also include a log-powered sauna stove, a changing area and a large, toughened, double glazed window.

The proposed site of the St Andrews seaside sauna.
And it would sit on a flat platform, close to public toilets, car parking and food and entertainment facilities.

Progress Planning Consultancy Ltd submitted the application on Ms Dunlop’s behalf.

And they say the St Andrews Seaside Sauna would give visitors and locals the chance to experience the benefits of wild swimming and cold water immersion.

“The sauna will provide an additional activity, in the local area, linked with and
complementing existing businesses,” they add.

Third beach sauna in Fife

Seaside saunas are growing in popularity in Scotland.

And, if approved, the St Andrews one will become the third in Fife.

Ms Dunlop opened the Elie mobile sauna in December and people travel from far and wide to use it.

Meanwhile, St Andrews businesswomen Jamie Craig-Gentles and Jayne McGhie recently opened a similar venture at Kingsbarns beach.

Kingsbarns beach sauna
Proponents say saunas have the power to reduce stress and improve cardiovascular health.

They also have a detoxifying effect on the body.

And many people say they can act as a natural anti-depressant.

