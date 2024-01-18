Kirkcaldy pupils ‘putting themselves in serious danger’ by walking on frozen pond

School pupils in Kirkcaldy have been told they are “putting themselves in serious danger” by walking on a frozen pond.

Youngsters at Balwearie High School have been warned after some were spotted trying to walk on the frozen pond at Beveridge Park.

An email sent by head teacher Alison Mitchell, seen by The Courier, urged parents and guardians to speak to children about the issue.

The email said: “We are aware of a few students who have attempted to step onto the ice which has formed over the pond in Beveridge Park.

“We have spoken with the young people involved and reminded them of the serious danger they are putting themselves and their peers in.

“I’d be grateful if you could remind your child(ren) that this is extremely unsafe behaviour and that all pupils are expected to keep clear of the pond area.

‘We expect young people to make sensible, safe choices’

“They should not attempt to step onto or cross the ice.

“We expect all young people to make sensible, safe choices when out in the community, especially when additional dangers such as this arise, and are grateful for your support in reiterating these messages at home.”

It comes as a warning has been issued to Fife youngsters about a social media blackout trend after a pupil was reportedly taken to hospital when they fell unconscious earlier this week.