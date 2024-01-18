Kirkcaldy pupils ‘putting themselves in serious danger’ by walking on frozen pond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy pupils ‘putting themselves in serious danger’ by walking on frozen pond

The head teacher at Balwearie High School is urging youngsters to "make sensible, safe choices".

By Chloe Burrell
Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy.
Balwearie High School pupils are being warned about walking on the frozen pond. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

School pupils in Kirkcaldy have been told they are “putting themselves in serious danger” by walking on a frozen pond.

Youngsters at Balwearie High School have been warned after some were spotted trying to walk on the frozen pond at Beveridge Park.

An email sent by head teacher Alison Mitchell, seen by The Courier, urged parents and guardians to speak to children about the issue.

Headteacher of Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy Alison Mitchell.
Headteacher Alison Mitchell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The email said: “We are aware of a few students who have attempted to step onto the ice which has formed over the pond in Beveridge Park.

“We have spoken with the young people involved and reminded them of the serious danger they are putting themselves and their peers in.

“I’d be grateful if you could remind your child(ren) that this is extremely unsafe behaviour and that all pupils are expected to keep clear of the pond area.

‘We expect young people to make sensible, safe choices’

“They should not attempt to step onto or cross the ice.

“We expect all young people to make sensible, safe choices when out in the community, especially when additional dangers such as this arise, and are grateful for your support in reiterating these messages at home.”

It comes as a warning has been issued to Fife youngsters about a social media blackout trend after a pupil was reportedly taken to hospital when they fell unconscious earlier this week.

