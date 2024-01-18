Fife pupil ‘falls unconscious’ and taken to hospital in social media blackout trend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pupil ‘falls unconscious’ and taken to hospital in social media blackout trend

Youngsters and parents are being warned about the "very dangerous" practice.

By Ben MacDonald
The trend has been shared on social media. Image: Shutterstock ID
The trend has been shared on social media. Image: Shutterstock ID

A Fife school pupil reportedly fell unconscious and was taken to hospital during a “dangerous” social media blackout trend.

Children and parents are being warned about the practice after the youngster became unwell earlier this week.

Glenrothes football team Rothes Juniors took to social media to say one of their players had passed out on Monday after taking part in the blackout trend, which involves pressure being applied to someone’s chest.

It has since led to a warning from Fife Council about the dangers of taking part.

Pupil ‘passed out unconscious’ during social media trend at Fife school

A post on Facebook from the football club said: “This trend resulted in one of our players passing out unconscious at school today (length of time unknown).

“The child involved has since been to hospital to be checked over and (given) the relevant care – understandably in shock.

“Overall (they are) well and home safe, thankfully.”

The school involved has not been confirmed.

The post added: “Please have the conversations with your teams, players, kids, parents and make it known this is not cool.

‘This is extremely dangerous’

“This will not make you popular and is extremely dangerous. This is serious and very scary to have in our area.

“We will be ensuring that every training session is addressed with this conversation and reinforce the message of the dangers and thinking smart.”

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services, said: “This is a potentially very dangerous practice and we routinely raise awareness of these types of issues in our schools.

“School communities will then take any appropriate action.”

