Fife pupil ‘falls unconscious’ and taken to hospital in social media blackout trend

A Fife school pupil reportedly fell unconscious and was taken to hospital during a “dangerous” social media blackout trend.

Children and parents are being warned about the practice after the youngster became unwell earlier this week.

Glenrothes football team Rothes Juniors took to social media to say one of their players had passed out on Monday after taking part in the blackout trend, which involves pressure being applied to someone’s chest.

It has since led to a warning from Fife Council about the dangers of taking part.

Pupil ‘passed out unconscious’ during social media trend at Fife school

A post on Facebook from the football club said: “This trend resulted in one of our players passing out unconscious at school today (length of time unknown).

“The child involved has since been to hospital to be checked over and (given) the relevant care – understandably in shock.

“Overall (they are) well and home safe, thankfully.”

The school involved has not been confirmed.

The post added: “Please have the conversations with your teams, players, kids, parents and make it known this is not cool.

‘This is extremely dangerous’

“This will not make you popular and is extremely dangerous. This is serious and very scary to have in our area.

“We will be ensuring that every training session is addressed with this conversation and reinforce the message of the dangers and thinking smart.”

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services, said: “This is a potentially very dangerous practice and we routinely raise awareness of these types of issues in our schools.

“School communities will then take any appropriate action.”