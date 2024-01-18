Repeat road rage driver smashed van with baseball bat in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Repeat road rage driver smashed van with baseball bat in Fife

Antonio Bocchino's baseball bat attack was one of three road rage incidents in a year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Road rage driver Antonio Bocchino.
Road rage driver Antonio Bocchino.

A repeat road rage driver struck another motorist’s van with a baseball bat in a right of way dispute on a Dunfermline road, a court has heard.

Antonio Bocchino fetched the bat from his car and chased the other driver, before smashing his wing mirror.

He racially abused and punched a motorist in the face after pursuing him for over a mile in a separate incident four months later.

On a third occasion he got out of his car and shouted and swore at another driver.

Bocchino, 34, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted assault to injury, two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – one of which was racially aggravated – and driving carelessly.

Baseball bat attack

Prosecutor Charlotte Allen told the court that at around 4.15pm on May 14 2022 Bocchino, of Whitelaw Road, Dunfermline, was driving on Garvock Hill and failed to give way to another driver at a narrow section of road.

He ended up stopping alongside the van.

The fiscal depute said: “A verbal argument took place about who had right of way and both exited their vehicles.

“The accused then retrieved a baseball bat from his car and has then used the baseball bat to hit (the) van, causing the wing mirror to smash.

“The argument continued for a short while after that before the accused returned to his vehicle and drove away.”

Antonio Bocchino
Road rage driver Antonio Bocchino. 

Ms Allen said the van driver was chased a short distance before his vehicle was struck.

The incident was reported to police and when later charged, Bocchino said he was trying to defend himself and “wanted to scare him away so I got the bat”.

Racist outburst

The court heard that at around 1pm on September 19 2022 another male driver was out in his car with his eight-year-old son.

The fiscal depute said he was driving along Trondheim Parkway West when a Mercedes appeared to his left on approach to the roundabout with Linburn Road and began “overshooting” the lines separating the lanes.

This brought the vehicles too close to each other as they navigated the roundabout.

Trondheim Parkway West/ Linburn Road junction, Dunfermline
The racist road rage incident began on the roundabout at Trondheim Parkway West. Image: Google.

Ms Allen said the male driver continued towards Greenshank Drive and noticed the accused was driving closely behind him and flashing his lights.

“(The male driver) believed this was a bid to make him stop his car, however he did not do so as he had his son with him.

“He continued the length of Greenshank Drive and onto Aberdour Road, eventually arriving at Dunnock Road being pursued by the accused the whole time, at which point he felt he had to stop and pulled over into a parking area.”

The fiscal depute said the complainer asked his son to stay in the car and got out to see Bocchino approach him, shout and swear, and accuse him of going too fast at the roundabout.

Ms Allen said: “The accused was shouting comments including ‘f***ing idiot’ and ‘f***ing p*ki’.

“After shouting, the accused has shortly afterwards punched (the male driver) to the left side of his face, knocking him to the ground.”

Ms Allen said the accused’s partner then left the Mercedes to try to get Bocchino back into the car, as the other motorist returned to his vehicle and drove off.

The fiscal depute said Bocchino’s victim contacted police and went to hospital, where an x-ray to his jaw showed soft tissue damage under his left ear.

Third incident

Ms Allen said that on the morning of May 24 2022 Bocchino overtook two vehicles in his Mercedes in a 20mph speed limit on Blacklaw Road, Dunfermline.

The fiscal said one of the other drivers then began to overtake Bocchino, who increased his speed and prevented him from moving back into the correct lane.

Both drivers stopped on Woodmill Road.

Ms Allen said Bocchino got out and made his way to the other driver’s car, shouting and swearing that he should exit his vehicle.

Bocchino then got back in his car and left.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson deferred sentencing until February 14 for reports.

