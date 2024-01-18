Dundee ‘closing in’ on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley

Dundee are reportedly closing in on the signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley.

The Wales U/21 defender is set to sign personal terms on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

Astley came through the youth system at Goodison Park but hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Toffees.

The 22-year-old played 32 times for Accrington Stanley in League One last season, playing in central defence throughout the campaign.

He also captained the Wales U/21 side to victory over Gibraltar in 2022 and has been used at U/17, U/19 and U/20 level by his country.

Astley signed a new one-year deal with Everton in the summer.

However, the English Premier League look set to let the youngster join Dundee on a free transfer with a sell-on fee added into the deal.