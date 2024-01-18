Dundee FC Dundee ‘closing in’ on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley Tony Docherty is reportedly ready to add to his defensive options. By George Cran January 18 2024, 11.56am Share Dundee ‘closing in’ on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4870050/dundee-closing-signing-everton-ryan-astley/ Copy Link 0 comment Ryan Astley in action for Accrington Stanley last season. Image: PA Dundee are reportedly closing in on the signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley. The Wales U/21 defender is set to sign personal terms on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports News. Astley came through the youth system at Goodison Park but hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Toffees. Ryan Astley in action for Wales U/21s. Image: PA The 22-year-old played 32 times for Accrington Stanley in League One last season, playing in central defence throughout the campaign. He also captained the Wales U/21 side to victory over Gibraltar in 2022 and has been used at U/17, U/19 and U/20 level by his country. Astley signed a new one-year deal with Everton in the summer. However, the English Premier League look set to let the youngster join Dundee on a free transfer with a sell-on fee added into the deal.
