BREAKING: 36-year-old man who fell from flat in Dundee dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

BREAKING: 36-year-old man who fell from flat in Dundee dies

The incident led to the arrest of the first minister’s brother-in-law.

By James Simpson
Police at Morgan Street in Dundee
Police at Morgan Street following incident on Wednesday January 10. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A 36-year-old man who fell from a flat in Dundee – an incident that led to the arrest of the first minister’s brother-in-law – has died.

His death comes a week after police were called to the block of flats on Morgan Street, Stobswell.

Emergency services attended the scene last Wednesday morning and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died a week later.

Arrests in connection with Morgan Street incident

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, is one of three people who have been arrested in connection with the incident.

El-Nakla, 36, Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, were re-arrested after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.

Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Police at Morgan Street in Stobswell. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday January 10, we received a report a man had fallen from a block of flats in the Morgan Street area of Dundee.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he died on Wednesday January 17.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and officers are supporting his family as an investigation continues to establish the full circumstances.

“Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.”

More from Dundee

Bliss Bridal Design will close in March. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee bridal shop closing with 'huge discounts' on stock
Snowy rooftops over Craigie, Perth, on Tuesday, January 16 2024.
Freezing weather disrupts Tayside buses, trains and road journeys for second day running
Kevin O'Donnell was jailed after his paintball rampage. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock
Dundee drive-by paintball shooter jailed for 30 months after city rampage
Girls' Brigade parade, Dundee, in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Rallying call for final act as 100-year history of 10th Dundee Girls Brigade comes…
View of Dundee from Fife
Dundee City Council set to double council tax on second homes
Seafield Road in Broughty Ferry got a dusting of snow on Tuesday.
New snow warnings for Perthshire and Stirling - with strong winds set to hit…
Local resident Galina Oustinova-Stjepanovic is calling on Dundee City Council to install a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Glamis Road and Ancrum Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pedestrian crossing calls for busy Dundee junction amid fears 'lives are at risk'
Suzanne Halford at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee robber faces solo sentencing after accomplice dies awaiting trial
Jennifer Young was given unpaid work.
Axe-wielding Angus dealer's drugs found after neighbour dispute
Snow has fallen across the region including this street in Perth.
Snow hits Tayside and Fife as weather warnings in place until Thursday