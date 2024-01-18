BREAKING: 36-year-old man who fell from flat in Dundee dies

A 36-year-old man who fell from a flat in Dundee – an incident that led to the arrest of the first minister’s brother-in-law – has died.

His death comes a week after police were called to the block of flats on Morgan Street, Stobswell.

Emergency services attended the scene last Wednesday morning and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died a week later.

Arrests in connection with Morgan Street incident

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, is one of three people who have been arrested in connection with the incident.

El-Nakla, 36, Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, were re-arrested after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday January 10, we received a report a man had fallen from a block of flats in the Morgan Street area of Dundee.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he died on Wednesday January 17.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and officers are supporting his family as an investigation continues to establish the full circumstances.

“Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.”