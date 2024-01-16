Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law re-arrested after man falls from Dundee window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law re-arrested after man falls from Dundee window

Police said three people were arrested in connection with the incident on Morgan Street.

By Reporter
Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Police at Morgan Street in Stobswell. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man fell from a flat.

Three people – including Mr Yousaf’s brother-in-law Ramsay El-Nakla, 36 – were arrested on Monday over the incident in Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

It comes after the trio appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday on a separate matter.

Morgan Street incident

They were re-arrested after that appearance in connection with an incident which saw another 36-year-old man – who remains in hospital – fall from a flat.

Nadia El-Nakla and Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday January 15 in connection with an incident on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

“Around 8.20am on January 10, officers received a report that a man had fallen from a flat.

“The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

No plea

El-Nakla appeared on petition at the court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin, along with Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.

More from Dundee

James Henderson has been jailed.
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Dundee and Aberdeen
Kiara Marshall.
Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch
Gary MacNair and Nicola McPhee. Images: Facebook.
'Love you babe' — Couple sentenced together after latest Dundee robbery
Former Baynes unit on Crichton Street, Dundee.
Whisky shop planned for Dundee city centre
Brian and Brian Robertson at Dens Park. Image: David Young
Dundee suspend groundsmen over 'internal staff matter'
The trio appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law in Dundee court accused of heroin dealing
Police were called to Byron Street. Image: Google Street View/Supplied
Van abandoned after crash with minibus on Dundee street
Simon Lynch played for Dundee.
Former Dundee striker's sexual assault trial deserted after failure to cite complainer
Thorter Row in Dundee.
Dundee City Quay holiday let refused over 'unacceptable' impact on residents
Snow in the South Inch, Perth
3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling