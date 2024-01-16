Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law re-arrested after man falls from Dundee window

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man fell from a flat.

Three people – including Mr Yousaf’s brother-in-law Ramsay El-Nakla, 36 – were arrested on Monday over the incident in Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

It comes after the trio appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday on a separate matter.

Morgan Street incident

They were re-arrested after that appearance in connection with an incident which saw another 36-year-old man – who remains in hospital – fall from a flat.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday January 15 in connection with an incident on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

“Around 8.20am on January 10, officers received a report that a man had fallen from a flat.

“The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

No plea

El-Nakla appeared on petition at the court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin, along with Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.