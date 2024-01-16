Former Fife Tory councillor guilty of child sex attacks in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Fife Tory councillor guilty of child sex attacks in Glenrothes

Michael Green was found guilty after a four-day trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Former Fife Tory councillor Mick Green was found guilty of two charges. Image: Facebook.
Former Fife Tory councillor Mick Green was found guilty of two charges. Image: Facebook.

A former Tory councillor has been found guilty of two sex attacks against children in Glenrothes.

Michael Green’s first victim told a trial he massaged her legs, put his hand under her shorts and touched her as she watched X Factor on TV when she was aged ten.

The girl, now in her 20s, recalled her attacker leaving the room afterwards with a “slight smirk” on his face.

Green was also found to have attacked a 15-year-old boy by cupping his private parts with his hand on a cycle path at Boblingen Way in November 2011.

The 73-year-old former Conservative, elected councillor for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward in 2017, had denied the allegations.

Former councillor Mick Green at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Mick Green at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

After a four-day trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon found him guilty of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the girl and sexually assaulting the boy.

Green will be sentenced next month and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

Asked afterwards for his response to the verdict, Green said: “I’m just in shock”.

Attacked watching X Factor

Giving evidence, Green’s female victim remembered lying on her front on a bed watching a replay of singer Leona Lewis in the X-factor and Green entering and sitting on the bed.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “He just started rubbing my legs.

“It was kind of like how you would describe a massage, going up and down.

“From my ankles up to just below my bum.”

She said he repeated the motion twice and on the second occasion, touched her “private area” under her shorts.

Leona Lewis
Green’s first victim had been watching Leona Lewis on X Factor when he attacked her. Image: PA.

Asked by prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay how she felt at the time, the woman said: “Ashamed, scared, terrified”.

The woman said the incident lasted “about five minutes” before she turned and stared at him as if to suggest ‘what are you doing?’ and he stopped.

She claimed Green then left the room with a “slight smirk” on his face, adding: “I have it (the thought of him smirking) drilled into my brain every day”.

Bleach PTSD

The court also heard about more recent Facebook messages between the woman and another person she told at the time.

One suggests she washed herself in a shower with a bottle of bleach that night.

The woman told the trial she turned to alcohol at an early age and needed anxiety medication as a result of the “trauma”.

She said she suffers nightmares and PTSD, which can be triggered by the smell of bleach.

The trial also heard the girl told her mother about what happened when she was 12 but begged her not to contact police.

In her evidence, the woman’s mother said she made several attempts to talk to her about reporting the matter but believes her daughter was too scared she would not be believed.

Boy assaulted on path

Green’s male victim told the trial he had been walking on a cycle path towards Glenrothes town centre when a complete stranger spoke to him about the weather before stating something similar to “those are a lovely pair, or a good pair”.

He continued: “While that was said, he brought his hand down into my private area and proceeded to cup with his hand my private parts.”

The witness said he tried to throw a punch, then ran off and told his mother what had happened.

“I was pretty much in tears.

“My mum had to try and calm me down because I could not get a word out properly”.

The assault was on a path at Boblingen Way, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.

They spotted the stranger again further up the path in the Woodside area and his mother confronted him.

The man’s father told the court he learned what had happened in a phone call and went out looking for the stranger.

He said he stopped a man who fitted the description.

He said he was “livid” and was shouting the word “paedo” towards him out of the car, adding: “He said ‘I did not do it, I did not do it’.”

He pointed to Green in the dock when Ms Barclay asked if he could identify the man.

Guilty

Green, of Carleton Avenue, Glenrothes, was arrested in May 2021 following a report by the female victim.

His wife of nearly 50 years, June Green, told the trial there is “no way” her husband could do what was alleged and he has only shown an interest in young people to “encourage them”.

She said her husband had previously served in the Army and prison service.

Sheriff O’Hanlon said he found both complainers credible and reliable.

Mick Green, former Tory councillor
Mick Green was a Conservative councillor. Image: Facebook.

The sheriff told Green: “I do consider the similarities are such that I’m satisfied beyond reasonable doubt you are guilty of both these offences and accordingly, I find you guilty”.

The sheriff adjourned sentencing until February 21 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

