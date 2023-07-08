Tory councillor sex attack trial hears stranger ‘cupped’ boy’s privates on Glenrothes cycle path

A man has told the trial of a former Tory councillor he was told he had a “lovely pair” as he was sexually assaulted as a boy by a stranger on a Glenrothes cycle path.

Michael Green is accused of attacking the then-15-year-old on Boblingen Way in November 2011 by touching and rubbing his hand on his genitals over his clothing.

The 72-year-old former Conservative councillor for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward is also alleged to have used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a nine-year-old girl in October 2006.

Green, of Carleton Avenue in Glenrothes, is on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and denies the two charges.

Path assault allegation

Earlier in the trial his alleged female victim, now in her 20s, claimed Green “massaged” her legs, then put his hand under her shorts and touched her private parts over a period of five minutes.

She said the abuse happened as she watched a re-run of the X Factor on TV and Green walked out afterwards with a “smirk” on his face.

Green’s alleged male victim, who cannot be identified but is also now in his 20s, gave evidence on the second day of proceedings.

From behind a screen, he recalled walking on a cycle path towards Glenrothes town centre when he noticed a man – a complete stranger – wearing a jacket, hat and glasses and leaning against a bin.

He said the man spoke to him about the weather before stating something similar to “those are a lovely pair, or a good pair”.

The man continued: “While that was said, he brought his hand down into my private area and proceeded to cup with his hand my private parts”.

Asked by procurator fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay how reacted, the man replied: “I remember the adrenalin rushed through me and remember trying to swing a punch but missed and then, after, I basically ran off”.

Boy left in tears

The man said he ran into the town centre and was collected by his mother at a car park outside the Golder Acorn pub and told her what had happened.

They looked for the stranger, while his father searched in another vehicle.

“I was pretty much in tears.

“My mum had to try and calm me down because I could not get a word out properly”.

They spotted the stranger again, standing next to a telephone pole, further up the path in the Woodside area and his mother confronted him.

Defence lawyer Alistair Burleigh suggested there were differences between the man’s evidence in court and his statement to police, given hours after the alleged sex attack.

In particular, the solicitor highlighted the man had not originally told police about the “lovely pair” comment or that the man “cupped” his hand over his privates.

The witness denied contact, if there was any, was accidental

‘Livid’ dad confronted suspect

The man’s father told the court he learned what had happened in a phone call and went out in a vehicle looking for the stranger.

He said he stopped a man further up the path in Woodside who fitted the description provided by his son.

He said he was “livid” and was shouting the word “paedo” towards him out of the car , adding: “The first thing he said before I stopped, he said ‘I did not do it, I did not do it'”.

He pointed to Green in the dock when Ms Barclay asked if he could identify the man.

Defence lawyer Mr Burleigh highlighted his client, when confronted on the night, repeatedly denied the allegation he sexually assaulted a boy.

‘No comment’ answers

Green was arrested in May 2021 following a report by the female complainer.

He indicated during a subsequent police interview he was working as a Conservative councillor in Fife.

Parts of the interview were read out in court by Ms Barclay and Green gave “no comment” responses to the specific allegations of indecent conduct.

The trial, before Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon, will continue on a date later this month.

