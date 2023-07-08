Tory councillor sex attack trial hears stranger ‘cupped’ boy’s privates on Glenrothes cycle path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory councillor sex attack trial hears stranger ‘cupped’ boy’s privates on Glenrothes cycle path

The second day of the trial featured evidence from a second alleged victim.

By Jamie McKenzie
The alleged assault was on a path at Boblingen Way, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.
The alleged assault was on a path at Boblingen Way, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has told the trial of a former Tory councillor he was told he had a “lovely pair” as he was sexually assaulted as a boy by a stranger on a Glenrothes cycle path.

Michael Green is accused of attacking the then-15-year-old on Boblingen Way in November 2011 by touching and rubbing his hand on his genitals over his clothing.

The 72-year-old former Conservative councillor for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward is also alleged to have used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a nine-year-old girl in October 2006.

Green, of Carleton Avenue in Glenrothes, is on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and denies the two charges.

Path assault allegation

Earlier in the trial his alleged female victim, now in her 20s, claimed Green “massaged” her legs, then put his hand under her shorts and touched her private parts over a period of five minutes.

She said the abuse happened as she watched a re-run of the X Factor on TV and  Green walked out afterwards with a “smirk” on his face.

Green’s alleged male victim, who cannot be identified but is also now in his 20s, gave evidence on the second day of proceedings.

The cycle path at Boblingen Way
The cycle path at Boblingen Way.

From behind a screen, he recalled walking on a cycle path towards Glenrothes town centre when he noticed a man – a complete stranger –  wearing a jacket, hat and glasses and leaning against a bin.

He said the man spoke to him about the weather before stating something similar to “those are a lovely pair, or a good pair”.

The man continued: “While that was said, he brought his hand down into my private area and proceeded to cup with his hand my private parts”.

Asked by procurator fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay how reacted, the man replied: “I remember the adrenalin rushed through me and remember trying to swing a punch but missed and then, after, I basically ran off”.

Boy left in tears

The man said he ran into the town centre and was collected by his mother at a car park outside the Golder Acorn pub and told her what had happened.

They looked for the stranger, while his father searched in another vehicle.

“I was pretty much in tears.

“My mum had to try and calm me down because I could not get a word out properly”.

The boy told his mother what had happened outside the Golden Acorn in Glenrothes.

They spotted the stranger again, standing next to a telephone pole, further up the path in the Woodside area and his mother confronted him.

Defence lawyer Alistair Burleigh suggested there were differences between the man’s evidence in court and his statement to police, given hours after the alleged sex attack.

In particular, the solicitor highlighted the man had not originally told police about the “lovely pair” comment or that the man “cupped” his hand over his privates.

The witness denied contact, if there was any, was accidental

‘Livid’ dad confronted suspect

The man’s father told the court he learned what had happened in a phone call and went out in a vehicle looking for the stranger.

He said he stopped a man further up the path in Woodside who fitted the description provided by his son.

He said he was “livid” and was shouting the word “paedo” towards him out of the car , adding: “The first thing he said before I stopped, he said ‘I did not do it, I did not do it'”.

He pointed to Green in the dock when Ms Barclay asked if he could identify the man.

Defence lawyer Mr Burleigh highlighted his client, when confronted on the night, repeatedly denied the allegation he sexually assaulted a boy.

‘No comment’ answers

Green was arrested in May 2021 following a report by the female complainer.

He indicated during a subsequent police interview he was working as a Conservative councillor in Fife.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
The trial is taking place at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Parts of the interview were read out in court by Ms Barclay and Green gave “no comment” responses to the specific allegations of indecent conduct.

The trial, before Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon, will continue on a date later this month.

