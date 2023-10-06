Wife of ex-Fife Tory councillor speaks up against child sex allegations

The wife of a former Tory councillor accused of two separate sex offences against children has told his trial there is “no way” he could do what has been alleged.

June Green said her husband of nearly 50 years Michael Green has only ever shown an interest in young people to “encourage them” or “speak about their future”.

She claimed she would also be able to tell if he was covering something up, as he has a tendency to giggle when nervous.

The 73-year-old former Conservative councillor for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward is alleged to have used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a ten-year-old girl in October 2007.

Allegations denied

Earlier in the trial his alleged female victim, now in her 20s, claimed Green “massaged” her legs, then put his hand under her shorts and touched her private parts over a period of five minutes.

She said the abuse happened as she watched a re-run of the X Factor on TV and Green walked out afterwards with a “smirk” on his face.

In May 2021 the woman decided to report it to police.

Green is also accused of a November 2011 attack on a then 15-year-old boy on Boblingen Way, Glenrothes, by touching and rubbing his hand on his genitals over his clothing.

The boy, now in his 20s, told the trial he was walking on a cycle path towards the town centre when a strange man spoke to him about the weather and said something similar to “those are a lovely pair,” then proceeded to “cup with his hand” his private parts.

No giggling

Giving evidence on the third day of the trial, Mrs Green said her husband had been at the Golden Acorn pub in Glenrothes town centre that night but had stayed out longer than planned and ended up walking back.

Asked by prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay for her thoughts on the cycle path allegation, Mrs Green said: “It’s not the language my husband would ever have used in relation to any young person.

“He certainly would not have grabbed a young person.

“He has spent his whole life trying to encourage young people to take the right tracks.

“I have been with this man since I was 18, since 1974, and there is no way he would speak like that to somebody”.

Mrs Green said her position is the same in relation to the alleged abuse of the girl.

The 68-year-old added: “At no time in our married life has Mike ever shown interest in a young person other than to encourage them or speak about their future”.

Mrs Green said when she spoke to her husband about the allegation concerning the girl, he denied it.

Ms Barclay also read out part of a statement given by Mrs Green to police in which she said: “Normally if he is trying to cover something up, he will giggle, but he was not doing that”.

Asked what she meant by this, Mrs Green said: “I can tell the difference when (he is) covering anything up, whether a surprise or trying to keep something from me.

“We have no secrets as a rule. I can read Mike like a book”.

The fiscal depute suggested to Mrs Green that if he was being untruthful she would know because he would giggle, to which she said: “Yes, he giggles when nervous, at things like funerals, at inopportune moments”.

Mrs Green said her husband, of Carleton Avenue, Glenrothes, previously served in the Army and had also worked for the prison service.

She said November is an emotional month for him remembering many fallen and injured comrades.

Green denies all charges.

The trial, before Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon, continues.

