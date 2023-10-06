Wife of ex-Fife Tory councillor speaks up against child sex allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of ex-Fife Tory councillor speaks up against child sex allegations

Michael Green has only ever shown an interest in young people to "encourage them" or "speak about their future", said his wife of nearly 50 years June.

By Jamie McKenzie
Former councillor Michael Green is on trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
The wife of a former Tory councillor accused of two separate sex offences against children has told his trial there is “no way” he could do what has been alleged.

June Green said her husband of nearly 50 years Michael Green has only ever shown an interest in young people to “encourage them” or “speak about their future”.

She claimed she would also be able to tell if he was covering something up, as he has a tendency to giggle when nervous.

The 73-year-old former Conservative councillor for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch ward is alleged to have used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a ten-year-old girl in October 2007.

Allegations denied

Earlier in the trial his alleged female victim, now in her 20s, claimed Green “massaged” her legs, then put his hand under her shorts and touched her private parts over a period of five minutes.

She said the abuse happened as she watched a re-run of the X Factor on TV and Green walked out afterwards with a “smirk” on his face.

In May 2021 the woman decided to report it to police.

Green is also accused of a November 2011 attack on a then 15-year-old boy on Boblingen Way, Glenrothes, by touching and rubbing his hand on his genitals over his clothing.

The boy, now in his 20s, told the trial he was walking on a cycle path towards the town centre when a strange man spoke to him about the weather and said something similar to “those are a lovely pair,” then proceeded to “cup with his hand” his private parts.

No giggling

Giving evidence on the third day of the trial, Mrs Green said her husband had been at the Golden Acorn pub in Glenrothes town centre that night but had stayed out longer than planned and ended up walking back.

Asked by prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay for her thoughts on the cycle path allegation, Mrs Green said: “It’s not the language my husband would ever have used in relation to any young person.

“He certainly would not have grabbed a young person.

“He has spent his whole life trying to encourage young people to take the right tracks.

“I have been with this man since I was 18, since 1974, and there is no way he would speak like that to somebody”.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Mrs Green said her position is the same in relation to the alleged abuse of the girl.

The 68-year-old added: “At no time in our married life has Mike ever shown interest in a young person other than to encourage them or speak about their future”.

Mrs Green said when she spoke to her husband about the allegation concerning the girl, he denied it.

Ms Barclay also read out part of a statement given by Mrs Green to police in which she said: “Normally if he is trying to cover something up, he will giggle, but he was not doing that”.

Asked what she meant by this, Mrs Green said: “I can tell the difference when (he is) covering anything up, whether a surprise or trying to keep something from me.

“We have no secrets as a rule. I can read Mike like a book”.

The fiscal depute suggested to Mrs Green that if he was being untruthful she would know because he would giggle, to which she said: “Yes, he giggles when nervous, at things like funerals, at inopportune moments”.

Mrs Green said her husband, of Carleton Avenue, Glenrothes, previously served in the Army and had also worked for the prison service.

She said November is an emotional month for him remembering many fallen and injured comrades.

Green denies all charges.

The trial, before Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon, continues.

