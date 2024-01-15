BREAKING: Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law in Dundee court accused of heroin dealing

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has appeared in court accused of drugs offences in Dundee.

Ramsay El Nakla appeared on a petition alleging being concerned in the supply of heroin at an address in Balmoral Gardens, Dundee, last week.

The 36-year-old, of Dundee, was also accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis at the same time.

On the same indictment facing the same charges were Stephen Stewart, 50, of no fixed abode and Victoria McGowan, 41, of Dundee.

McGowan is accused of being on bail at the time.

The three appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff George Way and made no plea.

They were granted bail to appear in court at a later date and the case was continued for further examination.

El Nakla is the brother of the First Mnister’s wife, psychotherapist and Dundee councillor, Nadia El-Nakla.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.