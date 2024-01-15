BREAKING: Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law in Dundee court accused of heroin dealing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

BREAKING: Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law in Dundee court accused of heroin dealing

Ramsay El Nakla, along with co-accused Stephen Stewart and Victoria McGowan appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court

By Ross Gardiner
The trio appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
The trio appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has appeared in court accused of drugs offences in Dundee.

Ramsay El Nakla appeared on a petition alleging being concerned in the supply of heroin at an address in Balmoral Gardens, Dundee, last week.

The 36-year-old, of Dundee, was also accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis at the same time.

On the same indictment facing the same charges were Stephen Stewart, 50, of no fixed abode and Victoria McGowan, 41, of Dundee.

McGowan is accused of being on bail at the time.

The three appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff George Way and made no plea.

They were granted bail to appear in court at a later date and the case was continued for further examination.

El Nakla is the brother of the First Mnister’s wife, psychotherapist and Dundee councillor, Nadia El-Nakla.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Simon Lynch played for Dundee.
Former Dundee striker's sexual assault trial deserted after failure to cite complainer
Sean Massey lost his temper in the dispute over hard-to-find Prime.
Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker
Shona Alexander admitted trying to smuggle a phone into Perth Prison for her rapist son Steven Banks.
Caged Fife rapist's mum caught smuggling phone and balloon into Perth Prison in wheelchair
George Graham, the ex-merchant navy drink-driver
Ex-Merchant Navy drink-driver fled after crashing on A90 in Angus
Stephen Wilson, left, and Adam Airth, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Carnoustie neighbours battled with planks of wood as dispute turned violent
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Stuart Nowrie, police chase ended with crash in Cardenden Picture shows; Stuart Nowrie, police chase ended with crash in Cardenden. Stirling Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 05/10/2022
Fife dad stole digger from Crieff building site after money lenders threatened his family
Gillian Taylor.
Unpaid work for Fife benefits cheat
Dundee United players celebrate the late winner at the game at which the banned teenager was spotted. Image: SNS.
Teen's Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Chip shop hoax, supermarket menace and dog theft