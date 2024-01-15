Dundee suspend groundsmen over ‘internal staff matter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee suspend groundsmen over ‘internal staff matter’

Father-and-son team Brian and Brian Robertson have been long-serving employees at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Brian and Brian Robertson at Dens Park. Image: David Young
Dundee have suspended their father-and-son groundstaff team Brian and Brian Robertson.

The Dens Park pitch has been tended to by the Robertson family for decades.

However, it appears their time at the club could be coming to an end.

The move from the Dark Blues follows two high-profile match postponements in recent weeks.

Aberdeen’s trip to Dens Park was called off an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged goalmouth before the January 2 clash with St Johnstone also fell foul of the weather.

Heavy rain also saw the Ross County fixture in October postponed.

Brian and Brian Robertson work on the Dens pitch during the Dundee v Motherwell match this season. Image; SNS

General manager Greg Fenton spoke to media after the Dons call-off, saying it cost the club a “six-figure” sum.

The same size of figure would be expected for the Saints game with big away crowds expected for both. Crowds unlikely to be matched by re-arranged midweek fixtures.

40 years with Dundee FC

The father-and-son team of Brian and Brian Robertson have been in place together at Dens Park since 2015.

Brian Snr has been at Dundee for almost 40 years.

Prior to the Covid shutdown, the Dens pitch was regularly praised for the quality of the surface with managers hailing the work done by the pair.

Brian Robertson Snr lines the Dens pitch in 1999 as the ground is revamped. Image: DCT

However, recent years have brought issues in various parts of the surface. It’s understood budgets were slashed following the pandemic, including for the upkeep of the pitch.

Brian Jnr spoke to Courier Sport in 2021 about the stress of the job during winter when games are called off.

He said: “We don’t have a pitch like they have in the English Premier League, we just don’t have the budget for that. And there’s only me and my dad so we can only do so much.

Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Brian Robertson Jnr removing water from the Dens Park playing surface. Image: SNS

“Some people just don’t understand.

“Preparing for matches at the weekend can be stressful.

“People think it is easy but winter is torture.”

‘Internal staff matter’

Robertson and Robertson remain employed by the club while an investigation takes place. However, they are currently suspended from their duties.

Both have been approached for comment by Courier Sport.

A Dundee FC spokesman told Courier Sport: “It is an internal staff matter which will be resolved in due course.”

It’s understood the club have temporary staff covering the absence of the long-standing groundsmen at the moment.

Dundee, though, don’t have a home fixture until February 3 when Hearts come to town.

Conversation