Dundee suspend groundsmen over ‘internal staff matter’

Dundee have suspended their father-and-son groundstaff team Brian and Brian Robertson.

The Dens Park pitch has been tended to by the Robertson family for decades.

However, it appears their time at the club could be coming to an end.

The move from the Dark Blues follows two high-profile match postponements in recent weeks.

Aberdeen’s trip to Dens Park was called off an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged goalmouth before the January 2 clash with St Johnstone also fell foul of the weather.

Heavy rain also saw the Ross County fixture in October postponed.

General manager Greg Fenton spoke to media after the Dons call-off, saying it cost the club a “six-figure” sum.

The same size of figure would be expected for the Saints game with big away crowds expected for both. Crowds unlikely to be matched by re-arranged midweek fixtures.

40 years with Dundee FC

The father-and-son team of Brian and Brian Robertson have been in place together at Dens Park since 2015.

Brian Snr has been at Dundee for almost 40 years.

Prior to the Covid shutdown, the Dens pitch was regularly praised for the quality of the surface with managers hailing the work done by the pair.

However, recent years have brought issues in various parts of the surface. It’s understood budgets were slashed following the pandemic, including for the upkeep of the pitch.

Brian Jnr spoke to Courier Sport in 2021 about the stress of the job during winter when games are called off.

He said: “We don’t have a pitch like they have in the English Premier League, we just don’t have the budget for that. And there’s only me and my dad so we can only do so much.

“Some people just don’t understand.

“Preparing for matches at the weekend can be stressful.

“People think it is easy but winter is torture.”

‘Internal staff matter’

Robertson and Robertson remain employed by the club while an investigation takes place. However, they are currently suspended from their duties.

Both have been approached for comment by Courier Sport.

A Dundee FC spokesman told Courier Sport: “It is an internal staff matter which will be resolved in due course.”

It’s understood the club have temporary staff covering the absence of the long-standing groundsmen at the moment.

Dundee, though, don’t have a home fixture until February 3 when Hearts come to town.