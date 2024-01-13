EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law charged with drug offences in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law charged with drug offences in Dundee

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, was traced by officers following a report of a break-in on Balmoral Gardens in Dundee on Thursday evening.

By Derek Healey
Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, was traced by officers following a report of a break-in on Balmoral Gardens in Dundee on Thursday evening.

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been charged by police in connection with drug offences.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, was traced by officers following a report of a break-in on Balmoral Gardens in Dundee on Thursday evening.

A 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also arrested and charged, and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

All three have been charged with drug offences.

The first minister refused to comment last night when approached by The Sunday Post.

His wife, Nadia El-Nakla, a psychotherapist and Dundee councillor, also refused to discuss the matter.

She told us: “I don’t have any comment just now.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few days.”

What do police say?

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a break-in at a property on Balmoral Gardens in Dundee during the evening of Thursday, January 11.

“Three people – two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman – were traced and all have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

“All three are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, January 15, 2024.”

Yousaf, a former justice and health secretary, was often on the frontline of Scotland’s fight against drug deaths before becoming first minister.

humza yousaf
Nadia El-Nakla and Humza Yousaf.

In August, Nadia wrote of completing a two-year placement at a counselling service for those with addiction issues.

She said: “I worked with clients suffering from addiction and their families. I began to understand the complex struggle my clients were experiencing.

“For them, time stood still when battling against the overwhelming desire to escape trauma and pain and lose themselves into a world where the pain was temporarily gone.

“Addiction can befall anyone. I know first-hand the effect addiction has on a family and the stark reality is these drug death statistics could have included a loved one of my own.”

Family’s turmoil over Gaza threat

Another of Nadia’s brothers, emergency room doctor Mohammed, remains trapped in Gaza after other family members were able to flee the war with Israel to Turkey.

She has been leading calls for a resettlement scheme similar to that offered to Ukrainian refugees, describing the ongoing conflict as a “genocide in real time”.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron threatened to withdraw co-operation with Scottish ministers after Humza Yousaf met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan without a UK official present and discussed the war.

Turkey placed Mohammed’s family on a list of refugees it was willing to accept after the first lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, invited Nadia to attend a summit of leaders’ spouses in Istanbul.

Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

But his name was removed by the Turkish administration, meaning the emergency doctor must remain in the war-torn region alongside his 93-year-old grandmother, who requires round-the-clock care.

Nadia’s parents – Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla – were in Gaza visiting relatives at the time of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent retaliation.

They were trapped with limited supplies for almost a month before being granted permission to leave through Egypt along with other British nationals.

They returned to Dundee but remain “traumatised” by their experience and have now travelled to Turkey to support their daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Nadia said her brother continues to work in dangerous circumstances.

“There’s nothing I can say to comfort him,” she told the Guardian newspaper.

“I said to him remember the line from the Koran that says with difficulty comes ease, and that ease should come soon. He replied: ‘I say that line about 100 times a day.’

“They’re just so tired of it. There’s no respite.”

More from Scottish politics

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said fines don’t go far enough in tackling fly-tipping (PA)
Just 51 fly-tippers referred to prosecutors despite 284,762 reports
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla reveals doctor brother still stuck in Gaza
4
Humza Yousaf says Scotland will replicate ban on XL Bully dogs
10
A baby playing with blocks. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Babies in Angus could have no health visits for a YEAR in staffing…
A direct ferry link between Rosyth and Belgium could be reinstated.
Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry aims to set sail in May - but plan could sink without…
Post Office Scotland
Scotland's Crown Office told to 'come clean' about role in the Post Office Horizon…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – 'Culture of evil': How a Fife family was devastated by…
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
Glenrothes 'sexy and satanic' author row prompts concern Labour will 'parachute' unknown candidate into…
Business feature on Stewart Milne Homes at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the picture is Stewart Milne. Picture by Jim Irvine 13-2-19
SNP government reacts as Stewart Milne Homes collapse spreads fear to homebuyers, jobs and…
Humza Yousaf says Scotland must not be ‘safe haven’ for XL Bully dogs
5