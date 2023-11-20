Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla relives Gaza ordeal in emotional TV interview

Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla has given an emotional TV interview after returning from war-torn Gaza.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law said she “left her heart in Gaza” after escaping the region earlier this month.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla were visiting relatives before becoming trapped in the Palestinian territory for weeks.

Speaking with Sky News she said her “life has changed forever” after recounting the horror of the Israel-Hamas war.

‘I wouldn’t wish that situation on my worst enemy’

She said: “It still feels very surreal, waking up in the middle of the night and I hear silence and in the dark.

“And then I remember I’m at home and that I’m safe.

“I feel very grateful for that. I walk down to my sister-in-law, who lives five minutes away, in the rain, in the dark, but feeling safe.

“I think no-one can understand how that makes you feel when you’ve been in a situation where you think that you may die.

“Unfortunately, until our family and the people that we know and love and everyone in Gaza are safe, I don’t think we will get it.

And I think my life has changed forever.”

The couple managed to leave the region on November 3 after two failed attempts.

Speaking about the conflict Ms El-Nakala added: “I wouldn’t wish that situation on my worst enemy.

“I hadn’t slept for 48 hours. I hadn’t slept for nearly three weeks.

“And you’re just so relieved. But you still don’t believe it and you’re so exhausted.

“Then you get on the bus and you see all these happy children. We were given a bottle of water and a pack of biscuits. And it is such a relief. You can’t imagine.

“But, again, your heart is torn. I left my heart in Gaza and I didn’t bring it home with me.”

Earlier this month the First Minister reiterated calls for a ceasefire in the region and called upon the international community to act quickly.