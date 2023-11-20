Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla relives Gaza ordeal in emotional TV interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla relives Gaza ordeal in emotional TV interview

First Minister Humza Yousaf's mother-in-law said she has "left her heart in Gaza" after fleeing the conflict.

By James Simpson
Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla reunited with daughter Nadia and son-in-law Humza Yousaf, after their escape from war-torn Gaza. Image supplied by Humza Yousaf/X.
Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla has given an emotional TV interview after returning from war-torn Gaza.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law said she “left her heart in Gaza” after escaping the region earlier this month.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla were visiting relatives before becoming trapped in the Palestinian territory for weeks.

Speaking with Sky News she said her “life has changed forever” after recounting the horror of the Israel-Hamas war.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla

‘I wouldn’t wish that situation on my worst enemy’

She said: “It still feels very surreal, waking up in the middle of the night and I hear silence and in the dark.

“And then I remember I’m at home and that I’m safe.

“I feel very grateful for that. I walk down to my sister-in-law, who lives five minutes away, in the rain, in the dark, but feeling safe.

“I think no-one can understand how that makes you feel when you’ve been in a situation where you think that you may die.

“Unfortunately, until our family and the people that we know and love and everyone in Gaza are safe, I don’t think we will get it.

And I think my life has changed forever.”

The couple managed to leave the region on November 3 after two failed attempts.

Speaking about the conflict Ms El-Nakala added: “I wouldn’t wish that situation on my worst enemy.

“I hadn’t slept for 48 hours. I hadn’t slept for nearly three weeks.

“And you’re just so relieved. But you still don’t believe it and you’re so exhausted.

“Then you get on the bus and you see all these happy children. We were given a bottle of water and a pack of biscuits. And it is such a relief. You can’t imagine.

“But, again, your heart is torn. I left my heart in Gaza and I didn’t bring it home with me.”

Earlier this month the First Minister reiterated calls for a ceasefire in the region and called upon the international community to act quickly.

