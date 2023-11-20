Raith Rovers snap up former Hamilton defender on short-term deal as Ian Murray eases defensive concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers snap up former Hamilton defender on short-term deal as Ian Murray eases defensive concerns

Dan O'Reilly has signed for the Fifers until January

By Alan Temple
Dan O'Reilly in action for Hamilton Accies
Dan O'Reilly in action for Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of defender Dan O’Reilly on a short-term deal.

O’Reilly, 28, was a free agent after leaving Hamilton in the aftermath of their relegation to League One last season. He made 64 appearances in two seasons for Accies.

And the centre-back has penned a contract until January, affording boss Ian Murray additional options as he seeks to continue Rovers’ Championship title push. 

Raith have been affected by absences to the likes of Dylan Corr and Keith Watson, while Adam Masson was withdrawn at half-time of last Friday night’s win at Hamilton. Euan Murray was also dismissed during the recent win over Queen’s Park.

Given the selection issues, captain Scott Brown, a midfielder by trade, has been no stranger to a role in the back-line this term.

As such, the arrival of O’Reilly, who has also turned out for the likes of Shelbourne, Drogheda and Finn Harps in his homeland, will be a welcome one for the Stark’s Park club.

Murray told Rovers’ official website: “I’m really happy Dan has agreed a deal with the club, he gives us more defensive options and he played well against us last season.

“Dan trained with us last week and showed a real hunger to come here, which is what we look for when signing a player. We look forward to working with him.”

More from Football

Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee loan star Luke Graham relishing Montrose move as he reveals reason behind St…
Forfar Athletic's Station Park.
Forfar Athletic rename Station Park stand to honour Loons legend
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United defeat at Falkirk showed just how crucial missing men are…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee delight at Lyall Cameron's Scotland boost as they prepare for pivotal…
Gavin Price played for Brechin City and he'll now manage them.
Brechin City appoint ex-player Gavin Price as new manager, with chairman Kevin Mackie seeking…
Arbroath's Colin Hamilton.
Arbroath let down 'gaffer, coaching staff, fans and board of directors' with TNS capitulation,…
Dundee United's Scott McMann ahead of kick-off at the Falkirk Stadium
Dundee United 'not the finished article' as Scottish Cup response is targeted
Dundee FC trio Tyler French, Shaun Byrne and Max Anderson are all on loan in the Championship.
Dundee loan report: How are the 8 Dark Blues in the lower leagues getting…
Lewis McCann celebrates after equalising for Dunfermline.
Lewis McCann on 'ridiculous' day in front of goal for Dunfermline and 'ironic' equaliser
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Lyall Cameron reveals key characteristic shared by Dundee and Scotland under-21s after Dens star…

Conversation