Raith Rovers snap up former Hamilton defender on short-term deal as Ian Murray eases defensive concerns

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of defender Dan O’Reilly on a short-term deal.

O’Reilly, 28, was a free agent after leaving Hamilton in the aftermath of their relegation to League One last season. He made 64 appearances in two seasons for Accies.

And the centre-back has penned a contract until January, affording boss Ian Murray additional options as he seeks to continue Rovers’ Championship title push.

Raith have been affected by absences to the likes of Dylan Corr and Keith Watson, while Adam Masson was withdrawn at half-time of last Friday night’s win at Hamilton. Euan Murray was also dismissed during the recent win over Queen’s Park.

Given the selection issues, captain Scott Brown, a midfielder by trade, has been no stranger to a role in the back-line this term.

As such, the arrival of O’Reilly, who has also turned out for the likes of Shelbourne, Drogheda and Finn Harps in his homeland, will be a welcome one for the Stark’s Park club.

Murray told Rovers’ official website: “I’m really happy Dan has agreed a deal with the club, he gives us more defensive options and he played well against us last season.

“Dan trained with us last week and showed a real hunger to come here, which is what we look for when signing a player. We look forward to working with him.”