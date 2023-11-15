Are Raith Rovers credible title contenders to unbeaten Dundee United?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are Raith Rovers credible title contenders to unbeaten Dundee United?

Ian Murray's side are four points off the Scottish Championship leaders.

Dundee United and Raith Rovers are battling it out at the top of the Championship. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Cup competitions are the focus of Raith Rovers for the next two weeks after an impressive first 12 games in the Scottish Championship.

Just one defeat in that time means that Rovers are second in the league behind the so-far unbeaten Dundee United.

A gap of four points separates them from the Championship leaders but Ian Murray’s side still have a game in hand to play.

Raith responded to United’s late win at Dunfermline last Friday night with a sensational comeback versus Queen’s Park at Hampden.

There is always a desire to keep the league games coming when you have such momentum but the next two weeks will be valuable for the Raith manager.

He has said the squad will be rotated on Friday as some players get crucial minutes and others a much-needed rest after playing four matches in recent weeks.

Courier Sport assesses Raith’s Scottish Championship title challenge.

The sign of champions

The ridiculous end to last weekend’s win at the National Stadium is the type of result that is often labelled ‘the sign of champions’.

The phrase hasn’t been used in reference to Rovers so far this season, which is entirely justifiable and probably suits them.

Raith Rovers’ Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring the winner versus Queen’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Murray has already conceded that pressure comes with results, Rovers are now a scalp in this division, but playing catch-up to Dundee United lessens the burden.

The other worrying sign is that United themselves are showing signs of being champions: so far undefeated and conceding a goal every 0.46 games.

Squad depth

At the start of October, Courier Sport wrote that the one area that Rovers could have one up on Dundee United is in squad depth, particularly in attacking areas.

Pretty much since that article was published, in scenes reminiscent to last season, Raith have been naming between two and four outfield subs.

Injury issues have eased in recent weeks, with all four substitutes contributing to Saturday’s heroics.

The difference this season is that Rovers have a stronger squad and, as evidenced last week, those they do have on the bench can change games.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Dundee United, on the other hand, have a strong starting XI with a lot of Premiership and top-end Championship experience – Declan Gallagher and Tony Watt are former Scotland internationals, for example.

Late goals

Both sides have shown a togetherness and never-say-die attitude that has seen them lose one match between them so far – with some late salvages along the way.

It could be argued that Dundee United’s form is more sustainable given that they are conceding a lot less and, relatedly, going behind less in matches – though they have coped well when missing key players Louis Moult and Ross Docherty.

On the flipside, Raith have stayed in touch despite their many injuries and their squad is slowly getting close to full health.

In summary, there is a long way to go but Rovers have put themselves in a fantastic position to launch a title bid.

There is a quiet confidence at the club with the wherewithal to realise that there is still a long, long way to go.

Raith Rovers recorded a sensational comeback at Hampden Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

We have been here before with Raith and their fans are well aware that sustaining this form into the second half of the season is a challenge.

If Rovers do keep in touch, the meetings between the sides take on more significance, starting with next month’s clash at Tannadice.

That outcome could be a huge signifier in whether or not this Rovers team can go the distance.

