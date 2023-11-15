Are Raith Rovers credible title contenders to unbeaten Dundee United?

Cup competitions are the focus of Raith Rovers for the next two weeks after an impressive first 12 games in the Scottish Championship.

Just one defeat in that time means that Rovers are second in the league behind the so-far unbeaten Dundee United.

A gap of four points separates them from the Championship leaders but Ian Murray’s side still have a game in hand to play.

Raith responded to United’s late win at Dunfermline last Friday night with a sensational comeback versus Queen’s Park at Hampden.

There is always a desire to keep the league games coming when you have such momentum but the next two weeks will be valuable for the Raith manager.

He has said the squad will be rotated on Friday as some players get crucial minutes and others a much-needed rest after playing four matches in recent weeks.

Courier Sport assesses Raith’s Scottish Championship title challenge.

The sign of champions

The ridiculous end to last weekend’s win at the National Stadium is the type of result that is often labelled ‘the sign of champions’.

The phrase hasn’t been used in reference to Rovers so far this season, which is entirely justifiable and probably suits them.

Murray has already conceded that pressure comes with results, Rovers are now a scalp in this division, but playing catch-up to Dundee United lessens the burden.

The other worrying sign is that United themselves are showing signs of being champions: so far undefeated and conceding a goal every 0.46 games.

Squad depth

At the start of October, Courier Sport wrote that the one area that Rovers could have one up on Dundee United is in squad depth, particularly in attacking areas.

Pretty much since that article was published, in scenes reminiscent to last season, Raith have been naming between two and four outfield subs.

Injury issues have eased in recent weeks, with all four substitutes contributing to Saturday’s heroics.

The difference this season is that Rovers have a stronger squad and, as evidenced last week, those they do have on the bench can change games.

Dundee United, on the other hand, have a strong starting XI with a lot of Premiership and top-end Championship experience – Declan Gallagher and Tony Watt are former Scotland internationals, for example.

Late goals

Both sides have shown a togetherness and never-say-die attitude that has seen them lose one match between them so far – with some late salvages along the way.

It could be argued that Dundee United’s form is more sustainable given that they are conceding a lot less and, relatedly, going behind less in matches – though they have coped well when missing key players Louis Moult and Ross Docherty.

On the flipside, Raith have stayed in touch despite their many injuries and their squad is slowly getting close to full health.

In summary, there is a long way to go but Rovers have put themselves in a fantastic position to launch a title bid.

There is a quiet confidence at the club with the wherewithal to realise that there is still a long, long way to go.

We have been here before with Raith and their fans are well aware that sustaining this form into the second half of the season is a challenge.

If Rovers do keep in touch, the meetings between the sides take on more significance, starting with next month’s clash at Tannadice.

That outcome could be a huge signifier in whether or not this Rovers team can go the distance.