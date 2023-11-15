Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers’ ‘unsung hero’ as he gives team news for Hamilton tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers’ ‘unsung hero’ as he gives team news for Hamilton tie

The Stark's Park boss is likely to make changes for this weekend's SPFL Trust Trophy.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Ian Murray's Raith Rovers are second n the Scottish Championship. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray says the versatile Scott McGill is “a dream” to work with.

Nominally a midfielder, the 21-year-old has filled in this season at both full-back positions and further forward in attack.

For Saturday’s sensational comeback victory over Queen’s Park, he was brought on at left-back when Rovers were reduced to 10 men.

Initially given a tough time by Queen’s Park’s Dom Thomas, McGill went on to put in the cross for Jack Hamilton’s equaliser.

Of last weekend’s substitutes, it was Hamilton and fellow striker Jamie Gullan, who won the winning injury-time penalty, who got most of the plaudits, but Murray made sure to single out McGill

Manager praise for McGill

“Scott McGill is an unsung hero for me,” Murray told Courier Sport. “As a manager, he’s a dream. He play anywhere you ask him to play and he’ll give you everything.

“His head is never down, he never moans about anything, he’ll just go on and play his football.

“I’m delighted with the impact the squad had last Saturday. Sometimes that’s what you need to get over the line: players who are ready. I keep stressing that to them.”

Scott McGill scored twice for Rovers last season. Image: SNS.

A two-week break from league duty sees Raith turn their focus to the cup competitions, starting this weekend against Hamilton in the SPFL Trust Trophy – a repeat of last season’s final.

Rovers will be without the suspended Euan Murray but everyone else has come through a tough, four-game period that saw just one change to the starting XI.

Ross Matthews is continuing his rehab and Keith Watson is still out injured but there was more positive news for Dyaln Corr who hasn’t featured since the end of July.

The 18-year-old defender has been ruled out with a toe injury but should return to full training from Monday after joining in with the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

That means it’s the same squad, minus Murray, for Friday night’s quarter-final.

Ian Murray ‘to change it’ for Hamilton

“Euan Murray is suspended, so we’d have to change it anyway, but we’ll give some guys some game time,” said the Raith boss.

“There have been some boys who have played a lot over the wee while. Vonny and Smithy have been working so hard for us up front.

“Aidan Connolly has come back into the team and probably played more than we anticipated, but he’s come back really fit.

Raith manager Ian Murray said he will make changes on Friday. Image: SNS.

“We need to get minutes into Jack and Hammer, in particular. There will be changes, but it’s still strong.”

“It’s been frustrating for Jack and Hammer because it’s been stop-start for them and when they’re on song and fit they are very influential players.

