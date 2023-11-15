Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers’ ‘unsung hero’ as he gives team news for Hamilton tie

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray says the versatile Scott McGill is “a dream” to work with.

Nominally a midfielder, the 21-year-old has filled in this season at both full-back positions and further forward in attack.

For Saturday’s sensational comeback victory over Queen’s Park, he was brought on at left-back when Rovers were reduced to 10 men.

Initially given a tough time by Queen’s Park’s Dom Thomas, McGill went on to put in the cross for Jack Hamilton’s equaliser.

🤩 The equaliser. After returning from injury yesterday, it took Jack Hamilton just 13 minutes to get himself back on the scoresheet. pic.twitter.com/0Eu3rL3Zgj — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 12, 2023

Of last weekend’s substitutes, it was Hamilton and fellow striker Jamie Gullan, who won the winning injury-time penalty, who got most of the plaudits, but Murray made sure to single out McGill

Manager praise for McGill

“Scott McGill is an unsung hero for me,” Murray told Courier Sport. “As a manager, he’s a dream. He play anywhere you ask him to play and he’ll give you everything.

“His head is never down, he never moans about anything, he’ll just go on and play his football.

“I’m delighted with the impact the squad had last Saturday. Sometimes that’s what you need to get over the line: players who are ready. I keep stressing that to them.”

A two-week break from league duty sees Raith turn their focus to the cup competitions, starting this weekend against Hamilton in the SPFL Trust Trophy – a repeat of last season’s final.

Rovers will be without the suspended Euan Murray but everyone else has come through a tough, four-game period that saw just one change to the starting XI.

Ross Matthews is continuing his rehab and Keith Watson is still out injured but there was more positive news for Dyaln Corr who hasn’t featured since the end of July.

The 18-year-old defender has been ruled out with a toe injury but should return to full training from Monday after joining in with the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

That means it’s the same squad, minus Murray, for Friday night’s quarter-final.

Ian Murray ‘to change it’ for Hamilton

“Euan Murray is suspended, so we’d have to change it anyway, but we’ll give some guys some game time,” said the Raith boss.

“There have been some boys who have played a lot over the wee while. Vonny and Smithy have been working so hard for us up front.

“Aidan Connolly has come back into the team and probably played more than we anticipated, but he’s come back really fit.

“We need to get minutes into Jack and Hammer, in particular. There will be changes, but it’s still strong.”

“It’s been frustrating for Jack and Hammer because it’s been stop-start for them and when they’re on song and fit they are very influential players.