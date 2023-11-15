Dundee Winterfest organiser confirms big wheel and ice rink scrapped as event downsized

The organiser of Dundee Winterfest has confirmed this year’s festive offering will be “reduced considerably” at the new city centre site.

M&N Events says the attraction is moving to the High Street, near City Square, from December 1.

It comes after it was revealed Winterfest was moving away from Slessor Gardens after just two years.

M&N manager of operations, Montana Thomson, also confirmed there would be no ice rink or big wheel.

She told The Courier: “It’s not going to be the same event as last year.

“Dundee Winterfest 2022 didn’t really get the footfall from the previous year.

“With the current cost-of-living crisis the event will be reduced considerably.

“There will be no big wheel or ice rink.

“There were considerable operational costs for the ice rink, as well as electricity and fuel – they all played a factor in the move.

“We still intend on delivering a great offering for local people at our new location on the High Street, near the City Square.

“There will be smaller attractions available this year.”

Locals have called for an “affordable” Christmas market this year as Dundee Winterfest ditches its former home of Slessor Gardens.

Dundee Winterfest ‘has got to be affordable to be a success’

After The Courier revealed the changes to the event, readers offered their views on the future of Winterfest – with several keen to see a more wallet-friendly market this year.

Courier website user Alex posted: “My wife and I attended one year.

“(We) must have spent 10 mins there, if that. It was absolutely dire. You would have to be nuts to spend your money at this event.”

Another site user, Dundee Born and Bred, wrote: “It’s got to be affordable to have any chance of success and so far it has not been.”

Fellow poster Spanners said people were better travelling to Glasgow or Edinburgh.

They said: “I went to this the first year, it was awful, far too expensive for local families.

“Dundee City Council’s decision not to put a proper Christmas tree in the city along with dreadful Christmas lights and shopping, it all adds up to a pretty poor show.

“Dundee isn’t, (and) is never going to be, a tourist destination. Those who spout that nonsense are deluded.

“Get the bus or train to Glasgow or Edinburgh for a great day out.”

Concerns schoolkids will miss out on Dundee Winterfest this year

Meanwhile, another reader posted: “School holidays start on Christmas Eve, school finishes at 3.40pm.

“Do explain how children are meant to enjoy this winter market?”

Others had their say on The Courier and Evening Telegraph Facebook pages.

Lesley Grace backed the move away from Slessor Gardens, saying: “City centre is the perfect setting for a Christmas market.

“More people will definitely go.”

Carol Page wrote: “Put it back to the way it used to be years ago, all in the centre of town and the tree in the square.”

And Andrej Zarubin supported this view, saying: “Why not put it in the city centre where people don’t have to cross busy roads to get to it?”

The Courier has also contacted Dundee City Council – which previously hailed the economic impact of the inaugural Winterfest – for comment.

Winterfest is separate from activities being run by the council at City Square.

Anyone looking to apply for a stall at this year’s Winterfest can contact them at: enquiries@mneventsltd.com.