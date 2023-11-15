Dundee Winterfest organiser confirms big wheel and ice rink scrapped as event downsized

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Winterfest organiser confirms big wheel and ice rink scrapped as event downsized

The new location confirmed for 2023 will have reduced opening hours and a shorter run of dates.

By James Simpson
Dundee Winterfest 2022.
Dundee Winterfest in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The organiser of Dundee Winterfest has confirmed this year’s festive offering will be “reduced considerably” at the new city centre site.

M&N Events says the attraction is moving to the High Street, near City Square, from December 1.

It comes after it was revealed Winterfest was moving away from Slessor Gardens after just two years.

M&N manager of operations, Montana Thomson, also confirmed there would be no ice rink or big wheel.

Dundee WinterFest will be scaled back significantly.

She told The Courier: “It’s not going to be the same event as last year.

“Dundee Winterfest 2022 didn’t really get the footfall from the previous year.

“With the current cost-of-living crisis the event will be reduced considerably.

“There will be no big wheel or ice rink.

“There were considerable operational costs for the ice rink, as well as electricity and fuel – they all played a factor in the move.

“We still intend on delivering a great offering for local people at our new location on the High Street, near the City Square.

“There will be smaller attractions available this year.”

Locals have called for an “affordable” Christmas market this year as Dundee Winterfest ditches its former home of Slessor Gardens.

Dundee Winterfest ‘has got to be affordable to be a success’

After The Courier revealed the changes to the event, readers offered their views on the future of Winterfest – with several keen to see a more wallet-friendly market this year.

Courier website user Alex posted: “My wife and I attended one year.

“(We) must have spent 10 mins there, if that. It was absolutely dire. You would have to be nuts to spend your money at this event.”

Another site user, Dundee Born and Bred, wrote: “It’s got to be affordable to have any chance of success and so far it has not been.”

It's unclear what rides will appear the new city centre site.
The helter skelter at Dundee Winterfest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fellow poster Spanners said people were better travelling to Glasgow or Edinburgh.

They said: “I went to this the first year, it was awful, far too expensive for local families.

“Dundee City Council’s decision not to put a proper Christmas tree in the city along with dreadful Christmas lights and shopping, it all adds up to a pretty poor show.

“Dundee isn’t, (and) is never going to be, a tourist destination. Those who spout that nonsense are deluded.

“Get the bus or train to Glasgow or Edinburgh for a great day out.”

Concerns schoolkids will miss out on Dundee Winterfest this year

Meanwhile, another reader posted: “School holidays start on Christmas Eve, school finishes at 3.40pm.

“Do explain how children are meant to enjoy this winter market?”

Others had their say on The Courier and Evening Telegraph Facebook pages.

Lesley Grace backed the move away from Slessor Gardens, saying: “City centre is the perfect setting for a Christmas market.

“More people will definitely go.”

The Candy Floss bar at Dundee's Winterfest in 2022.
Winterfest featured a big wheel and stalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Carol Page wrote: “Put it back to the way it used to be years ago, all in the centre of town and the tree in the square.”

And Andrej Zarubin supported this view, saying: “Why not put it in the city centre where people don’t have to cross busy roads to get to it?”

The Courier has also contacted Dundee City Council – which previously hailed the economic impact of the inaugural Winterfest – for comment.

Winterfest is separate from activities being run by the council at City Square.

Anyone looking to apply for a stall at this year’s Winterfest can contact them at: enquiries@mneventsltd.com.

Conversation