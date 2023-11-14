Dundee Winterfest moving from Slessor Gardens after 2 years and slashing opening times

Dundee Winterfest is moving to a new location and slashing its opening times for 2023 after two years at Slessor Gardens.

The event was first held at the Waterfront venue in 2021 and featured a big wheel, ice rink, Christmas market, bar and other children’s rides.

Despite some teething problems – including criticism of the cost for traders to take part – the inaugural event was deemed a success.

Dundee City Council said it had helped bring a £2.6 million boost to the city’s economy, with 267,500 visits and 84 temporary jobs created.

The event then returned for a second stint in 2022 featuring more children’s rides.

But now organisers M&N Events say the event is moving for 2023.

A post on the Dundee Winterfest Facebook page referred to a new location in Dundee city centre but did not specify where.

It is unclear whether City Square could be the new venue, as Dundee City Council is already holding its own events there throughout December.

Dundee Winterfest 2023: Shorter run of dates and opening times reduced

The 2023 event will also have a shorter run of dates than before – opening on December 1 instead of in late November, and closing on Christmas Eve instead of the start of January.

The opening hours will also be slashed to 10am-6pm, with no late-night opening like the previous two years.

It has not been confirmed if the likes of the ice rink and big wheel will return.

Despite the changes, organisers say spots for traders have been “filling fast”.

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, says there could be several factors for making the changes.

She said: “I’m pleased to hear Winterfest is coming back for locals and tourists to enjoy.

“There are some great markets locally in the run-up to the festive period.

“After two years they will now have a better sense of what works and maybe want to tie in with other events taking place in and around the city centre.

Dundee Winterfest organisers ‘might be adapting to demand’

“The cost-of-living crisis may have been a factor in how they were looking to shape this year’s events and make them viable for everyone to enjoy.

“Speaking with local traders – after the first year – I know some of them felt it was quite a long run until January and the organisers might be adapting to demand.”

The move to cut back Dundee Winterfest comes as M&N Events is hosting a major Winterfest event at two locations in Glasgow, with ice rink, rides, silent disco and stalls among the attractions opening this month.

The Courier has contacted M&N Events and Dundee City Council to ask about the changes to the 2023 event.