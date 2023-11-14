Dundee Winterfest moving from Slessor Gardens after 2 years and slashing opening times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Winterfest moving from Slessor Gardens after 2 years and slashing opening times

The 2023 event will also have a shorter run of dates than previous years.

By James Simpson
Thousands enjoyed the festive showcase last year.
Crowds enjoying Dundee Winterfest in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee Winterfest is moving to a new location and slashing its opening times for 2023 after two years at Slessor Gardens.

The event was first held at the Waterfront venue in 2021 and featured a big wheel, ice rink, Christmas market, bar and other children’s rides.

Despite some teething problems – including criticism of the cost for traders to take part – the inaugural event was deemed a success.

Dundee City Council said it had helped bring a £2.6 million boost to the city’s economy, with 267,500 visits and 84 temporary jobs created.

Children’s rides at Dundee Winterfest last year. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Candy Floss bar at Dundee's Winterfest.
Stalls sold food and crafts at the 2022 event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The event then returned for a second stint in 2022 featuring more children’s rides.

But now organisers M&N Events say the event is moving for 2023.

A post on the Dundee Winterfest Facebook page referred to a new location in Dundee city centre but did not specify where.

It is unclear whether City Square could be the new venue, as Dundee City Council is already holding its own events there throughout December.

Dundee Winterfest 2023: Shorter run of dates and opening times reduced

The 2023 event will also have a shorter run of dates than before – opening on December 1 instead of in late November, and closing on Christmas Eve instead of the start of January.

The opening hours will also be slashed to 10am-6pm, with no late-night opening like the previous two years.

It has not been confirmed if the likes of the ice rink and big wheel will return.

Despite the changes, organisers say spots for traders have been “filling fast”.

The ice rink at last year’s Winterfest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, says there could be several factors for making the changes.

She said: “I’m pleased to hear Winterfest is coming back for locals and tourists to enjoy.

“There are some great markets locally in the run-up to the festive period.

“After two years they will now have a better sense of what works and maybe want to tie in with other events taking place in and around the city centre.

Dundee Winterfest organisers ‘might be adapting to demand’

“The cost-of-living crisis may have been a factor in how they were looking to shape this year’s events and make them viable for everyone to enjoy.

“Speaking with local traders – after the first year – I know some of them felt it was quite a long run until January and the organisers might be adapting to demand.”

The move to cut back Dundee Winterfest comes as M&N Events is hosting a major Winterfest event at two locations in Glasgow, with ice rink, rides, silent disco and stalls among the attractions opening this month.

The Courier has contacted M&N Events and Dundee City Council to ask about the changes to the 2023 event.

