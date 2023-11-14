Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour

A spectacular Fife cottage with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach is for sale.

The Toft is a charming traditional mid-terraced cottage in one of the most enviable coastal addresses in Scotland.

It commands a prime spot overlooking the beach, with panoramic views across Elie bay towards the harbour, Elie Granary and the Firth of Forth.

Elie’s famous Ship Inn pub is just four doors away.

You enter the house into an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room.

Decorated to a high standard, its three beach-facing windows provide outstanding views across the bay.

The property also features solid wooden flooring, a shelved alcove and a log burner for that cosy cottage feel.

Upstairs two double bedrooms that include hand basins, fitted wardrobes and stunning views across the Forth.

A hatch and Ramsay ladder provide access to the attic room above.

This has exposed ceiling beams and a Velux window with beach views and can be used as a third bedroom, study or workspace.

There’s also a modern bathroom.

The Toft also comes with its own private terrace across the road, which directly overlooks the beach.

It’s perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining or simply relaxing while taking in the coastal views.

In addition, the property comes with a single garage and store.

This was once a fishermen’s hut for the hanging of nets, and may offer the potential for conversion to a beachfront summerhouse, subject to the necessary consents.

There are plenty of local amenities nearby, most notably the Fife Coastal Path and Elie’s famous Ship Inn pub just four doors away.

Elie is in easy reach of St Andrews, and Dundee as well as road and rail links to Edinburgh and beyond.

The property is marketed by Savills at offers over £630,000.