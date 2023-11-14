Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour

The Toft commands one of the most enviable coastal addresses anywhere in Scotland.

By Neil Henderson
The Toft comes with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach and the Forth
The Toft comes with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach and the Forth. Image: Savills

A spectacular Fife cottage with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach is for sale.

The Toft is a charming traditional mid-terraced cottage in one of the most enviable coastal addresses in Scotland.

It commands a prime spot overlooking the beach, with panoramic views across Elie bay towards the harbour, Elie Granary and the Firth of Forth.

Elie’s famous Ship Inn pub is just four doors away.

You enter the house into an open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room.

The mid-terrace cottage in Elie commands on of Scotland's most enviable coastal addresses.
The mid-terrace cottage in Elie is one of Scotland’s most enviable coastal addresses. Image: Savills
Sitting room with views across Elie beach and the Firth of Forth.
Sitting room with views across Elie beach and the Firth of Forth. Image: Savills
Dining area.
Dining area. Image: Savills
The Toft's open plan sitting room, dining area and kitchen.
The Toft’s open-plan sitting room, dining area and kitchen. Image: Savills
Modern fitted kitchen.
Modern fitted kitchen. Image: Savills
One of the two double bedrooms.
One of the two double bedrooms. Image: Savills

One of the most enviable coastal addresses in Scotland

Decorated to a high standard, its three beach-facing windows provide outstanding views across the bay.

The property also features solid wooden flooring, a shelved alcove and a log burner for that cosy cottage feel.

Upstairs two double bedrooms that include hand basins, fitted wardrobes and stunning views across the Forth.

A hatch and Ramsay ladder provide access to the attic room above.

This has exposed ceiling beams and a Velux window with beach views and can be used as a third bedroom, study or workspace.

There’s also a modern bathroom.

Stunning views across Elie beach and out over the Firth of Forth

The Toft also comes with its own private terrace across the road, which directly overlooks the beach.

A second double bedroom.
A second double bedroom. Image: Savills
Shower room.
Shower room. Image: Savills
Attic space.
Attic space. Image: Savills
Garage/store on the beach front.
Garage/store on the beachfront. Image: Savills
Garage store and private terrace.
Garage store and private terrace. Image: Savills
The Toft overlooks Elie beach front.
The Toft overlooks Elie beachfront. Image: Savills

It’s perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining or simply relaxing while taking in the coastal views.

In addition, the property comes with a single garage and store.

This was once a fishermen’s hut for the hanging of nets, and may offer the potential for conversion to a beachfront summerhouse, subject to the necessary consents.

There are plenty of local amenities nearby, most notably the Fife Coastal Path and Elie’s famous Ship Inn pub just four doors away.

Elie is in easy reach of St Andrews, and Dundee as well as road and rail links to Edinburgh and beyond.

The property is marketed by Savills at offers over £630,000.

More from Property

The "little castle" home in Inverkeithing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Inside 'little Fife castle' that's been turned into unique home
An external view of 36 Dunbar Court, on the grounds of Gleneagles Hotel
House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k
The North Queensferry house sits under the Forth Bridge. Image: eXp UK
Another home below Forth Bridge hits market - but is nearly £250k cheaper than…
Thistle Lane in St Andrews, Fife
Two-bedroom terraced St Andrews home for sale - with price tag of nearly £700k
Four-bedroom converted home at Balbeuchly Steadings in Auchterhouse, Angus
£295k Angus barn conversion has ceiling beams, original stone walls and wood-burning stove
Grattan Lodge in St Andrews has a beautiful orangery. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful home near the heart of St Andrews has magnificent orangery
The Walled Garden, Carpow.
The Walled Garden: Inside beautiful Fife countryside home on the market for £650k
Four-bedroom family home on Helen Lane in North Queensferry has uninterrupted views across the Firth of Forth from almost every room.
Chance to own stunning £800k Fife home below iconic Forth Bridge
An external image of the detached house.
For sale: Three-storey Fife home with views over the River Tay and Dundee
Balarchibald Steading overlooks the beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside. Image: Bell Ingram
Steading in beautiful Highland Perthshire countryside overlooking River Tay on the market for £650k

Conversation