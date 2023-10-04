Dundee United: The impressive stats behind the joint-best defensive record in British league football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United: The impressive stats behind the joint-best defensive record in British league football

Only Hearts can match the Tangerines' meagre tally of three goals conceded.

Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United players celebrate. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin’s top priority was creating a solid unit to spearhead a Dundee United promotion push.

Given the Tangerines’ porous failings as the crashed to relegation from the Premiership last term, a vast improvement was required.

A matter of months later, United now boast the joint-best defensive record in the entirety of British league football. Only Hearts are able to match their meagre tally of three conceded.

Here, Courier Sport takes a deep dive into how the Terrors have made their back-line the bedrock for a title charge.

A dominating duo

Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt have been inspired captures, striking up an immediate partnership at centre-half. As well as performing admirably, they are both vocal and assured.

Kevin Holt takes a penalty for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt netted twice from the penalty spot in the Dundee United win over Peterhead. Image: SNS

Gallagher has won 84% of his aerial duels, the joint-best in the Championship along with Raith Rovers’ Liam Dick.

Holt is in third spot with 81%.

Both players are in the top 10 in the Championship for possession adjusted (PAdj) clearances, where “PAdj” indicates the statistic has been adjusted to a team’s possession volume, giving a more accurate context.

Holt’s 0.15 blocked shots per match is league leading, while he is the club’s second-top scorer behind Louis Moult, having rippled the net four times.

The comparison between Dundee United duo Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher, two of the Championship top centre-halves
The comparison between Holt and Gallagher, two of the Championship top centre-halves. Image: StatsBomb.

The radar above compares Holt and Gallagher, with barely anything between the duo as they both rank among the top performers in the Championship.

Safe pair of hands

Jack Walton has been relatively underworked, but the on-loan Luton Town goalkeeper exudes composure and calmness.

Even in the face of an uncharacteristic error against Morton — for which the blame can be shared with Gallagher — Walton was quick to front up after the match, discuss the moment with the assembled media and move on. Maturity.

A scatter chart showing Jack Walton's goals saved above average and save percentage for Dundee United
Jack Walton has been a stellar signing for United. Image: StatsBomb

When called upon, he has been excellent.

Walton boasts the best Goals Saved Above Average in the division (1.01), which effectively measures how many goals the goalkeeper’s saves have prevented — calculated based on xG (expected goals) faced.

His 80% save percentage is the joint-best in the Championship.

Unsung heroes

Scott McMann is a player reborn.

Scott McMann celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Scott McMann celebrates his first ever United goal. Image: SNS

Saturday saw him net his first EVER goal for United; a fitting reward for a splendid start to the season.

Speaking to Courier Sport in August, McMann discussed his renewed confidence and he is undeniably back to being the solid, reliable professional that made his name with Hamilton — with an added adventurous streak.

The radar below compares his form this term with how he fared as United crashed to relegation in 2022/23. Although the difference in divisions is clearly a massive mitigating factor, his output is night and day.

Dundee United's Scott McMann's form this term (blue) compared to his Premiership campaign last season (red)
McMann’s form this term (blue) compared to his Premiership campaign last season (red). Image: StatsBomb

He boasts the most PAdj interceptions (2.93 per game) in the Championship, of players who have played at least 300 minutes.

The full-back is also in the 91st percentile or above for deep progressions (passes and dribbles into the opposition final third) and aerial duels won.

If McMann’s efforts sometimes go under-appreciated, then the same can certainly be said for Liam Grimshaw.

Yet, his defensive efforts and judicious use of the ball have made him a fine signing.

He has quietly enjoyed a good campaign at right-back and his versatility is invaluable.

Liam Grimshaw in possession for Dundee United
Grimshaw has been quietly effective for Dundee United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

Grimshaw’s combined 4.99 PAdj tackles and interceptions per game is only behind Queen’s Park duo Jack Spong (7.68) and Ben McPherson (5.54), and teammate Craig Sibbald (5.09).

His successful passing percentage of 86% puts him in the 96th percentile for the division.

Team effort

United have conceded the lowest xG in the Championship, have allowed the fewest clear shots (0.57 per game) and are one of three sides yet to ship a goal to a set piece.

All of which is a team effort, rather than solely attributable to the excellent defensive performers.

A bar chart showing Dundee United have allowed their opponents very few clear shots
United have allowed the opposition scare sights at goal. Image: StatsBomb

Mathew Cudjoe is deceptively combative, with his 3.40 PAdj tackles per game the second-highest in the division.

Ross Docherty wins possession in the opposition half, on average, 7.66 times per game; third in the Championship behind Shaun Byrne (7.88) and Alan Power (8.20). In-form Declan Glass is sixth in that metric with 6.73.

Tony Watt (3.7 per game) and Louis Moult (3.23 per game) both make the top ten of counter-pressures in the final third, which measures pressing within five seconds of possession being lost.

Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe in action against Arbroath
Dundee United’s Mathew Cudjoe is deceptively willing to get stuck in. Image: SNS

United are defending from the front, and as a unit — and that must continue this weekend when they travel to face a very dangerous Raith Rovers side.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Louis Moult, left, and fellow attacker Tony Watt.
RAB DOUGLAS: No reason why Tony Watt and Louis Moult can't be a prolific…
Raith Rovers have a much deeper squad this season. Image: SNS.
Where Raith Rovers could be better equipped than Dundee United for Championship push
Craig Conway, left, and fellow Dundee United hero Mogens Berg
Craig Conway and Mogens Berg honoured as Dundee United confirm 2023 Hall of Fame…
Scott McMann celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal
Jim Goodwin on 'advanced and adventurous' mission that could turn Scott McMann into new…
Louis Moult celebrates Dundee United's win over Airdrieonians
Louis Moult rated '50/50' for Dundee United return v Raith as boss reveals scenario…
Raith Rovers have decided to sell more tickets to Dundee United fans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers hand Dundee United extra tickets for 1st v 2nd Championship clash
Dundee United fans are snapping up tickets for Saturday's clash with Raith Rovers - and could receive more from the Kirkcaldy club. Image: Shutterstock
Raith Rovers could hand extra tickets to Dundee United for HUGE Championship clash
Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton rails against ‘unjust’ criticism as Dundee United winger declares: ‘I know…
Dundee United celebrate Tony Watt's second goal against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed they are 'more than Moult' with Queen's Park rout…
The Singing Children of Africa entertain Dundee United fans in the George Fox Stand at Tannadice
'Get them to every game': Watch as African kids' choir prove hit with Dundee…

Conversation