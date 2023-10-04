For sale: £310k Fife home with stunning views across the Firth of Forth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: £310k Fife home with stunning views across the Firth of Forth

The home in Lower Largo has uninterrupted views towards East Lothian.

By ellidhaitken
The sea views from the house in Lower Largo which is for sale
The Forth views from the house in Lower Largo. Image: Your Move

A Fife home with stunning views extending across the Firth of Forth has gone on the market.

The property in Lower Largo enjoys uninterrupted views as far as East Lothian on a clear day and is a short walk from the village’s beach.

The chalet bungalow has three bedrooms, including one on the upper floor, and is up for sale for offers over £310,000.

An aerial view of the house for sale in Lower Largo
The home is surrounded by well-kept gardens. Image: Your Move
The house for sale in Lower Largo, viewed from the garden
A lawn overlooks the water. Image: Your Move
Another aerial view of the house for sale in Lower Largo, looking inland
The house’s picturesque setting in Lower Largo. Image: Your Move
Another view of the Forth from the house for sale in Lower Largo
Another view out to the Forth. Image: Your Move

The lounge has full-length picture windows overlooking the garden and impressive sea views across the Forth towards North Berwick, while the upstairs bedroom is also an excellent look-out spot.

The property is surrounded by gardens, mostly laid with lawn and bordering planting beds, with plenty of space for extension if required.

The lounge with full-length picture windows in the house in Lower Largo
The lounge has a full-length picture window looking out onto the Forth. Image: Your Move
The bright lounge in the house in Lower Largo
The home enjoys stunning views from the lounge. Image: Your Move
The kitchen with wooden panelling in the house in Lower Largo
Downstairs there is a kitchen, lounge, bathroom with separate WC, and two bedrooms. Image: Your Move

In addition to two bedrooms and a living area, downstairs there is a kitchen, bathroom and separate WC.

A driveway provides off-street parking and leads to the garage.

Your Move, which is marketing the property, describes it as “occupying a prime location” in Lower Largo.

The upper bedroom in the house for sale in Lower Largo
The third bedroom is in the upper floor. Image: Your Move
One of the bedrooms in the Lower Largo house
The property has three bedrooms. Image: Your Move
One of the bedrooms of the Lower Largo house with sea views
Two of the bedrooms benefit from sea views. Image: Your Move

The village has a sailing club while the adjoining Lundin Links is home to Lundin Golf Club and the luxury Old Manor Hotel, which was taken over in 2021 by the owners of Pettycur Bay caravan park.

Lower Largo is most famous as being the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, immortalised as Robinson Crusoe in Daniel Defoe’s classic novel, and this home is based close to a statue of the character.

Other beautiful properties on the market in Fife include a cosy cottage overlooking the picturesque harbour in St Monans, and a bungalow near Newburgh surrounded by stunning countryside.

More from Property

Perthshire cottage Easter Shian was crowned Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2022. Image: BBC Scotland.
Could your house be Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year?
A tastefully done up home in Downfield was TSPC's most popular property. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most-viewed properties in September
The inside of the Shieling at Carlungie. Image: Verdala.
3 Angus farm cottages converted into show-stopping homes
24 Mid Shore in St Monans, East Neuk, Fife
Cosy cottage overlooking picturesque Fife harbour up for sale
Pauline Connolly and Linda Easton outside their Perthshire guesthouse
Lovingly renovated Perthshire Victorian guesthouse that has been operating for 100 years goes on…
An aerial view of the bungalow.
Fife bungalow in amazing countryside setting on the market
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus home with heated swimming pool in garden going to auction
Katie Barker (middle) with brother Kevin and sister-in-law Lucy outside the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the competition
Montrose woman raffling off £250k house in £5 competition
House in between two holes at Leven Links golf course for sale
Family home is nestled between two holes on historic Fife golf course
The Park Bar pub and above flat is up for sale
Chance to snap up Brechin pub and 3-bed flat for combined £175k

Conversation