For sale: £310k Fife home with stunning views across the Firth of Forth

A Fife home with stunning views extending across the Firth of Forth has gone on the market.

The property in Lower Largo enjoys uninterrupted views as far as East Lothian on a clear day and is a short walk from the village’s beach.

The chalet bungalow has three bedrooms, including one on the upper floor, and is up for sale for offers over £310,000.

The lounge has full-length picture windows overlooking the garden and impressive sea views across the Forth towards North Berwick, while the upstairs bedroom is also an excellent look-out spot.

The property is surrounded by gardens, mostly laid with lawn and bordering planting beds, with plenty of space for extension if required.

In addition to two bedrooms and a living area, downstairs there is a kitchen, bathroom and separate WC.

A driveway provides off-street parking and leads to the garage.

Your Move, which is marketing the property, describes it as “occupying a prime location” in Lower Largo.

The village has a sailing club while the adjoining Lundin Links is home to Lundin Golf Club and the luxury Old Manor Hotel, which was taken over in 2021 by the owners of Pettycur Bay caravan park.

Lower Largo is most famous as being the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, immortalised as Robinson Crusoe in Daniel Defoe’s classic novel, and this home is based close to a statue of the character.

Other beautiful properties on the market in Fife include a cosy cottage overlooking the picturesque harbour in St Monans, and a bungalow near Newburgh surrounded by stunning countryside.