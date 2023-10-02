Cosy cottage overlooking picturesque Fife harbour up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Cosy cottage overlooking picturesque Fife harbour up for sale

The two-bedroom property has fabulous views across to North Berwick and the Firth of Forth.

By Andrew Robson
24 Mid Shore in St Monans, East Neuk, Fife
24 Mid Shore, St Monans. Image Rettie

A cosy cottage overlooking a picturesque Fife harbour has come up for sale.

With fabulous open sea views, 24 West Shore in St Monans is a well-presented two-bedroom home full of traditional details.

This quintessential traditional East Neuk property with a pretty powder blue façade offers bright accommodations over three levels.

The B-listed coastal property has come to market for just under £400,000.

The cottage overlooks St Monans harbour.
The cottage overlooks St Monans harbour. Image: Rettie

Upon entering the property you are greeted by a long hallway which leads to the bright kitchen and dining space.

With a large range stove inception with the traditional feel of the property, this room has white-washed stone walls and the original fireplace.

Entrance to the property in St Monans
Entrance to the property. Image: Rettie
The kitchen still has the original fireplace.
The kitchen still has the original fireplace. Image: Rettie
The cottage is split across three levels.
The cottage is split across three levels. Image: Rettie

Traditional stone steps lead up to the first floor, with the large double-aspect living room offering views both to the rear garden and out to sea.

A bedroom and family shower room sit to the rear as does a hallway with access to the garden.

A cosy living room greets you on the first floor of fife cottage.
A cosy living room greets you on the first floor. Image: Rettie
The centrepiece of the living room is the wood-burning stove. Image: Rettie
The natural light and white-washed stone walls give the property a brightness.
The natural light and white-washed stone walls give the property a brightness. Image: Rettie
The shower rooms sits off the second bedroom.
The shower room sits off the second bedroom.
Shower Room at St Monans home
The family shower room sits on the second floor. Image: Rettie

The top-floor master bedroom takes advantage of the property’s location and comes with excellent cupboard storage and an ensuite toilet.

The master takes full advantage of the location at the Fife costal property
The master takes full advantage of the location. Image: Rettie
The master bedroom also boasts an en-suite at St Monans cottage
The master bedroom also boasts an en-suite. Image: Rettie

The cottage also benefits from an enclosed terraced courtyard garden to the rear – a perfect space for entertaining and sitting out on a summer evening.

But the clear standout feature of the cottage is the stunning coastal location in the quaint fishing village.

The Costal Fife Cottage has a enclosed private courtyard garden.
The private courtyard garden. Image: Rettie
24 West Shore is a stunningly located property in St Monans
24 West Shore is a stunningly located property. Image: Rettie

On the market for £395,000 with Rettie, early viewing is advised, given the sought-after location of the cottage.

Elsewhere in Fife, a bungalow with amazing views of the countryside has gone to market for offers over £425,000.

And a family home nestled between two holes on a historic course is also up for sale in Leven.

