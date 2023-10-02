Cosy cottage overlooking picturesque Fife harbour up for sale

A cosy cottage overlooking a picturesque Fife harbour has come up for sale.

With fabulous open sea views, 24 West Shore in St Monans is a well-presented two-bedroom home full of traditional details.

This quintessential traditional East Neuk property with a pretty powder blue façade offers bright accommodations over three levels.

The B-listed coastal property has come to market for just under £400,000.

Upon entering the property you are greeted by a long hallway which leads to the bright kitchen and dining space.

With a large range stove inception with the traditional feel of the property, this room has white-washed stone walls and the original fireplace.

Traditional stone steps lead up to the first floor, with the large double-aspect living room offering views both to the rear garden and out to sea.

A bedroom and family shower room sit to the rear as does a hallway with access to the garden.

The top-floor master bedroom takes advantage of the property’s location and comes with excellent cupboard storage and an ensuite toilet.

The cottage also benefits from an enclosed terraced courtyard garden to the rear – a perfect space for entertaining and sitting out on a summer evening.

But the clear standout feature of the cottage is the stunning coastal location in the quaint fishing village.

On the market for £395,000 with Rettie, early viewing is advised, given the sought-after location of the cottage.

Elsewhere in Fife, a bungalow with amazing views of the countryside has gone to market for offers over £425,000.

And a family home nestled between two holes on a historic course is also up for sale in Leven.