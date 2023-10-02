Fife Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire and Fife The Met Office has issued three days of weather warnings. By Andrew Robson October 2 2023, 12.12pm Share Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire and Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4771821/weather-warning-fife-perthshire-three-days/ Copy Link 0 comment Heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of Fife and Perthshire this week. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson. Residents in parts of Perthshire and Fife are being warned of heavy rain and potential flooding. The Met Office has issued three days of yellow weather warnings, starting at 3am on Wednesday until midnight. A second alert has also been issued, starting at 3pm on Thursday and lasting until 11.59pm on Friday. Heavy rain on Wednesday may cause some disruption. Image: Met Office The first warning predominately covers the west coast but does include parts of southern Fife. However, on Thursday and Friday the warning has been issued for parts of Perth and Kinross as well as southern Fife. Pitlochry, Aberfeldy, Crieff and Kincardine are among the affected towns. Heavy and persistent rain is expected on Thursday and Friday and may lead to some disruption. Image: Met Office The Met Office said this is likely to cause flooding to some homes and businesses, with a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services. Bus and train services are also likely to be affected, with passengers advised to expect longer journey times. Drivers can also expect spray and flooding on roads, making driving more hazardous and increasing journey times longer.
