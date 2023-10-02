Pinkies promise autumn spectacle with early arrival in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pinkies promise autumn spectacle with early arrival in Montrose

More than 25,000 pink-footed geese have already been counted at Montrose Basin reserve on their migration from summer breeding grounds in Iceland and Greenland.

By Graham Brown
Vast numbers of pink-footed geese are already arriving at Montrose. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust
Vast numbers of pink-footed geese are already arriving at Montrose. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust

Montrose’s annual invasion by its noisy autumnal visitors is taking place earlier than usual this year.

The pink-footed geese which flock to Montrose Basin aren’t usually seen until mid-September.

But the Scottish Wildlife Trust say the birds were well ahead of schedule at the start of last month.

And their numbers were over 25,000 at the weekend.

Pink-footed geese arriving at Montrose.
Pinkies make Montrose their temporary home every autumn. Image: Ron Mitchell

The first skein of 25 was spotted above the visitor centre overlooking the basin on September 5.

From then, large numbers began to arrive.

Early surprise

Reserve manager Joanna Peaker said: “Their early arrival is a delightful surprise.

“However, we don’t know if they will move on earlier and how they will fare from this early migration from their summer breeding grounds.”

There will be many more still to arrive in Angus from breeding grounds in Iceland and Greenland.

Pink-footed geese arriving at Montrose Basin.
Montrose Basin has special events planned this month. Image: Ron Mitchell

“The sonorous sound of up to 85,000 geese landing on the mudflats at sunset is a stunning spectacle,” said Joanna.

“I never tire of hearing the geese every year, especially as their sunset roosting becomes louder as their numbers swell.

“Usually, mid-October is the best time of year to see the geese at their peak numbers.”
Montrose’s pinkies feature in the latest BBC Wildlife three-part series: Scotland – The New Wild.

Pink-footed geese at Montrose
Skeins of geese fill the skies above Montrose. Image: Ron Mitchell

At its height, the passing migration represents nearly 20% of the world’s population in one place.

The Angus spectacle is described in episode two as “the signature sound of a Lowland autumn.”

Actor and award-winning fiddle player Thoren Ferguson narrates the programme showcasing Scotland’s wildlife, habitats and scenery.

The Basin centre has special opening times and events for visitors to take in the spectacle

Pink Sunset:
Sunday October 8 and 22 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Join a ranger to watch the sunset and see the pink-footed geese return to roost on the Basin.

After-hours with the geese:
October 13, 14 and 15 from 5pm to 7pm. Visitor centre late opening to learn more about pink-footed geese including where and when you might see them best.

October 14 and 15. Viking Optical optics fair.

Wild Geese and other tales:
Sunday October 22 from 5pm to 6pm. Local storyteller and naturalist Cara Roberts sharing tales of wild geese, both mythic and real.

The reserve and visitor centre is currently open seven days a week from 10:30am to 5pm.

