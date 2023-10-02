Pinkies promise autumn spectacle with early arrival in Montrose

Montrose’s annual invasion by its noisy autumnal visitors is taking place earlier than usual this year.

The pink-footed geese which flock to Montrose Basin aren’t usually seen until mid-September.

But the Scottish Wildlife Trust say the birds were well ahead of schedule at the start of last month.

And their numbers were over 25,000 at the weekend.

The first skein of 25 was spotted above the visitor centre overlooking the basin on September 5.

From then, large numbers began to arrive.

Early surprise

Reserve manager Joanna Peaker said: “Their early arrival is a delightful surprise.

“However, we don’t know if they will move on earlier and how they will fare from this early migration from their summer breeding grounds.”

There will be many more still to arrive in Angus from breeding grounds in Iceland and Greenland.

“The sonorous sound of up to 85,000 geese landing on the mudflats at sunset is a stunning spectacle,” said Joanna.

“I never tire of hearing the geese every year, especially as their sunset roosting becomes louder as their numbers swell.

“Usually, mid-October is the best time of year to see the geese at their peak numbers.”

Montrose’s pinkies feature in the latest BBC Wildlife three-part series: Scotland – The New Wild.

At its height, the passing migration represents nearly 20% of the world’s population in one place.

The Angus spectacle is described in episode two as “the signature sound of a Lowland autumn.”

Actor and award-winning fiddle player Thoren Ferguson narrates the programme showcasing Scotland’s wildlife, habitats and scenery.

The Basin centre has special opening times and events for visitors to take in the spectacle

Pink Sunset:

Sunday October 8 and 22 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Join a ranger to watch the sunset and see the pink-footed geese return to roost on the Basin.

After-hours with the geese:

October 13, 14 and 15 from 5pm to 7pm. Visitor centre late opening to learn more about pink-footed geese including where and when you might see them best.

October 14 and 15. Viking Optical optics fair.

Wild Geese and other tales:

Sunday October 22 from 5pm to 6pm. Local storyteller and naturalist Cara Roberts sharing tales of wild geese, both mythic and real.

The reserve and visitor centre is currently open seven days a week from 10:30am to 5pm.