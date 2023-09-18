Jack Walton ‘takes medicine’ as Dundee United goalkeeper reflects on costly mix-up

Jack Walton will take his “medicine” after the nightmare mix-up that cost Dundee United two points against Morton.

Walton and defender Declan Gallagher, who have enjoyed stellar starts to the campaign for the Tangerines, produced an uncharacteristic error on Saturday. Their miscommunication allowed Robbie Muirhead to cancel out Louis Moult’s opener.

Walton rushed from his goal-mouth to collect a hopeful long-ball up the park but Gallagher, apparently unaware of his goalkeeper’s position, nodded the ball into the path of the Morton marksman.

However, the on-loan Luton man was circumspect regarding the lax leveller, which ended a fine run of six clean sheets in seven games.

“It was just a miscommunication; a misunderstanding between Gall (Gallagher) and myself,” said Walton. These things happen. We have been defensively solid, but it is a mistake and one that has cost us two points.

“We will take our medicine, move on and make sure we don’t make those mistakes again.

“In the previous games we have defended excellently and that puts pressure on the other team to do some magic to score. We definitely don’t want to give away cheap goals like we did against Morton.

“But we will move on, work hard and be ready to go again next week.”

Character

A testing afternoon for the Tangerines also saw the hosts reduced to 10 men when Mathew Cudjoe was dismissed by referee David Munro after being deemed to have lashed out at Calum Waters.

Nevertheless, United — far from their best — held on to their unbeaten record in the Championship this term and struck the post late on as they sought to bely their numerical disadvantage and grab a winner.

“I think it shows great character that we were down to 10 men and you have the last five minutes where we are trying to get a goal,” he added.

“Other teams who go down to 10 men with half an hour to play might just sit in and be happy with a point. But the gaffer made a positive change and we were going for it.

“I thought we were unlucky when we hit the post in the last few minutes.”

Marathon not a sprint

The draw allowed Raith Rovers to grab top spot in the Championship courtesy of their last-gasp triumph over Inverness, who the Terrors face next.

“The season is 36 games,” added Walton. “The best team will be at the top at the end of that — it’s not who can do it in two or three games; little blocks. It’s who can do it consistently for eight or nine months.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves and, if we do that, the rest will take care of itself.”