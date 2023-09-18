Jack Walton ‘takes medicine’ as Dundee United goalkeeper reflects on costly mix-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Walton ‘takes medicine’ as Dundee United goalkeeper reflects on costly mix-up

Walton and Declan Gallagher produced an uncharacteristic error.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United No.1 Jack Walton leaves the pitch at Tannadice.
Walton looks downbeat at full-time. Image: SNS

Jack Walton will take his “medicine” after the nightmare mix-up that cost Dundee United two points against Morton.

Walton and defender Declan Gallagher, who have enjoyed stellar starts to the campaign for the Tangerines, produced an uncharacteristic error on Saturday. Their miscommunication allowed Robbie Muirhead to cancel out Louis Moult’s opener.

Walton rushed from his goal-mouth to collect a hopeful long-ball up the park but Gallagher, apparently unaware of his goalkeeper’s position, nodded the ball into the path of the Morton marksman.

However, the on-loan Luton man was circumspect regarding the lax leveller, which ended a fine run of six clean sheets in seven games.

Dundee United man Declan Gallagher challenges for high ball against Morton.
Gallagher, pictured, was involved in the mix-up. Image: SNS

“It was just a miscommunication; a misunderstanding between Gall (Gallagher) and myself,” said Walton. These things happen. We have been defensively solid, but it is a mistake and one that has cost us two points.

“We will take our medicine, move on and make sure we don’t make those mistakes again.

“In the previous games we have defended excellently and that puts pressure on the other team to do some magic to score. We definitely don’t want to give away cheap goals like we did against Morton.

“But we will move on, work hard and be ready to go again next week.”

Character

A testing afternoon for the Tangerines also saw the hosts reduced to 10 men when Mathew Cudjoe was dismissed by referee David Munro after being deemed to have lashed out at Calum Waters.

Nevertheless, United — far from their best — held on to their unbeaten record in the Championship this term and struck the post late on as they sought to bely their numerical disadvantage and grab a winner.

Louis Moult rises highest to score for Dundee United
Moult notched the opening goal for United. Image: SNS

“I think it shows great character that we were down to 10 men and you have the last five minutes where we are trying to get a goal,” he added.

“Other teams who go down to 10 men with half an hour to play might just sit in and be happy with a point. But the gaffer made a positive change and we were going for it.

I thought we were unlucky when we hit the post in the last few minutes.”

Marathon not a sprint

The draw allowed Raith Rovers to grab top spot in the Championship courtesy of their last-gasp triumph over Inverness, who the Terrors face next.

“The season is 36 games,” added Walton. “The best team will be at the top at the end of that — it’s not who can do it in two or three games; little blocks. It’s who can do it consistently for eight or nine months.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves and, if we do that, the rest will take care of itself.”

