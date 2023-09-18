Dundee disappointment at Celtic can’t linger insists Cammy Kerr as he explains difficulty of facing the champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee disappointment at Celtic can’t linger insists Cammy Kerr as he explains difficulty of facing the champions

The Dark Blues fell to a 3-0 defeat at Parkhead but thoughts have already switched to next weekend.

By George Cran
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Defeat was disappointing for Dundee at the weekend but thoughts have already switched to Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock.

Heading to Celtic Park, the Dark Blues were big underdogs and the eventual 3-0 scoreline won’t have surprised too many neutral observers.

But Tony Docherty’s side held out for the opening 51 minutes, restricting Celtic to few chances before Ryan Howley was adjudged to have fouled David Turnbull inside the area.

“I think for large parts of the game, particularly in the first half, we dealt with them,” Cammy Kerr said.

Cammy Kerr takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“We knew coming to Parkhead it was always going to be a tough afternoon. You have to ride your luck at times, which we did.

“The penalty decision was tough. I think it probably was a penalty.

“And after that we went for 15 minutes and found it really difficult. We know that.

“This game isn’t what will define where we finish in the league but we went there with the intention of getting something from the game.

“Bitterly disappointing to come away with nothing.”

What’s it like facing Celtic?

Just how hard is it, though, to face Scotland’s champions on their own patch?

They haven’t lost at home in the Premiership in two-and-a-half years, 45 matches now.

For Dundee who were playing Championship football just a few months ago, the step up is big.

But what’s it like to play against a side of that calibre?

Maeda goes for goal. Image: SNS
Kerr explained: “It’s very difficult. You have to change your gameplan, you completely change the way you play.

“You know you will be up against it at times.

“You know you will have to sit in, you’re matching runners constantly. Coming away from a game like this your mind is far more knackered than your body.

“Mentally it is constant. People constantly running off you, checking shoulders, trying to tell team-mates where people are.

“It’s non-stop. That’s credit to Celtic and the players that they have.”

Reaction

More important, though, for Kerr and his team-mates is getting points on the board in the Premiership.

The 3-0 defeat leaves them with five points from their opening five top-flight games, just one win to their name so far.

Celtic's Luis Palma challenges Cammy Kerr of Dundee FC. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
And that’s something they are keen to change, starting at home to Kilmarnock next time out.

“That was the big thing in the dressing-room after the game,” Kerr added.

“We are disappointed but we need to go again.

“We’ll rest up and then make sure come training on Monday everyone is back at it and fighting for their place.

“We have competition for places in the squad which is healthy.

“So everyone has to be bang at it in training and fighting for a place in the next game.”

