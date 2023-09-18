Dundee disappointment at Celtic can’t linger insists Cammy Kerr as he explains difficulty of facing the champions

Defeat was disappointing for Dundee at the weekend but thoughts have already switched to Saturday’s clash with Kilmarnock.

Heading to Celtic Park, the Dark Blues were big underdogs and the eventual 3-0 scoreline won’t have surprised too many neutral observers.

But Tony Docherty’s side held out for the opening 51 minutes, restricting Celtic to few chances before Ryan Howley was adjudged to have fouled David Turnbull inside the area.

“I think for large parts of the game, particularly in the first half, we dealt with them,” Cammy Kerr said.

“We knew coming to Parkhead it was always going to be a tough afternoon. You have to ride your luck at times, which we did.

“The penalty decision was tough. I think it probably was a penalty.

“And after that we went for 15 minutes and found it really difficult. We know that.

“This game isn’t what will define where we finish in the league but we went there with the intention of getting something from the game.

“Bitterly disappointing to come away with nothing.”

What’s it like facing Celtic?

Just how hard is it, though, to face Scotland’s champions on their own patch?

They haven’t lost at home in the Premiership in two-and-a-half years, 45 matches now.

For Dundee who were playing Championship football just a few months ago, the step up is big.

But what’s it like to play against a side of that calibre?

Kerr explained: “It’s very difficult. You have to change your gameplan, you completely change the way you play.

“You know you will be up against it at times.

“You know you will have to sit in, you’re matching runners constantly. Coming away from a game like this your mind is far more knackered than your body.

“Mentally it is constant. People constantly running off you, checking shoulders, trying to tell team-mates where people are.

“It’s non-stop. That’s credit to Celtic and the players that they have.”

Reaction

More important, though, for Kerr and his team-mates is getting points on the board in the Premiership.

The 3-0 defeat leaves them with five points from their opening five top-flight games, just one win to their name so far.

And that’s something they are keen to change, starting at home to Kilmarnock next time out.

“That was the big thing in the dressing-room after the game,” Kerr added.

“We are disappointed but we need to go again.

“We’ll rest up and then make sure come training on Monday everyone is back at it and fighting for their place.

“We have competition for places in the squad which is healthy.

“So everyone has to be bang at it in training and fighting for a place in the next game.”