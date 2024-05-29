The draw for the group stage of next season’s Premier Sports Cup has been made.

With Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone all in pot one, fans knew there would be no all-Dundee or top flight Tayside clashes thrown up.

Similarly, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline were together in pot two, ruling out a Fife derby in the group stages.

Nevertheless, the draw, broadcast live on the SPFL’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, did contain a number of eye-catching contests, with Raith Rovers’ Vs Ross County shaping up to be particularly tasty after the sides’ Premiership play-off encounter.

Dundee United

United were the first Tayside team out of the hat, finding themselves in Group B.

The newly promoted Tangerines were joined by Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and Buckie Thistle, leaving the Honest Men as the only side in the group who did not win their league last season.

Dundee

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues were first pick in Group D.

Inverness Caley Thistle’s were next up, affording Dundee an early chance to assess the impact on ICT of pre-match travel from their new training base in Kelty.

But Arboath were the third side picked, giving the Dee one tie with a local feel.

Annan Athletic and and Bonnyrigg Rose completed the group, affording Dundee a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

St Johnstone

Saints found themselves in Group F and were soon joined by Greenock Morton, Alloa, East Fife and Brechin City.

The Perth side endured a rotten group stage last season.

This time around, they will look to give their fans hope for the campaign ahead after yet another poor season in the Premiership.

Dunfermline

Dunfermline joined newly-relegated Livingston in Group E.

Cove Rangers, Spartans and Forfar filled it out, giving the Pars a decent shot at reaching the next stage, albeit with Livi as something of an unknown quantity after the drop.

Raith Rovers

Rovers were handed a quick-fire shot at revenge against Ross County after finding themselves in Group H with their play-off foes.

Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion and Stranraer were the other sides drawn.

But all eyes will surely be on Rovers’ clash with County as the pair renew hostilities.

Premier Sports Cup draw in full

Group A: Aberdeen, Airdrie, Queen of the South, Dumbarton, East Kilbride

Group B: Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Buckie Thistle

Group C: Hibs, Queen’s Park, Kelty Hearts, Peterhead, Elgin City

Group D: Dundee, Inverness CT, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group E: Livingston, Dunfermline, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Forfar

Group F: St Johnstone, Greenock Morton, Alloa, East Fife, Brechin City

Group G: Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Edinburgh City, Clyde

Group H: Ross County, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion, Stranraer