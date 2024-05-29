Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline learn Premier Sports Cup fate as group stage draw throws up enticing clashes

The draw for the coming season's Premier Sports Cup group stage has been made.

By Sean Hamilton
The Premier Sports Cup, pictured at Hampden Park, is about to be fought for once again. Image: SNS
The Premier Sports Cup, pictured at Hampden Park, is about to be fought for once again. Image: SNS

The draw for the group stage of next season’s Premier Sports Cup has been made.

With Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone all in pot one, fans knew there would be no all-Dundee or top flight Tayside clashes thrown up.

Similarly, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline were together in pot two, ruling out a Fife derby in the group stages.

Nevertheless, the draw, broadcast live on the SPFL’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, did contain a number of eye-catching contests, with Raith Rovers’ Vs Ross County shaping up to be particularly tasty after the sides’ Premiership play-off encounter.

Dundee United

Dundee United will warm up for their Premiersip return in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS

United were the first Tayside team out of the hat, finding themselves in Group B.

The newly promoted Tangerines were joined by Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and Buckie Thistle, leaving the Honest Men as the only side in the group who did not win their league last season.

Dundee

Jordan McGhee (centre right) leads the Dndee players in celebration after they secured a top six finish against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues were first pick in Group D.

Inverness Caley Thistle’s were next up, affording Dundee an early chance to assess the impact on ICT of pre-match travel from their new training base in Kelty.

But Arboath were the third side picked, giving the Dee one tie with a local feel.

Annan Athletic and and Bonnyrigg Rose completed the group, affording Dundee a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

St Johnstone

Saints skipper Liam Gordon with the League Cup, then named the Betfred Cup, trophy in 2021. Image: SNS

Saints found themselves in Group F and were soon joined by Greenock Morton, Alloa, East Fife and Brechin City.

The Perth side endured a rotten group stage last season.

This time around, they will look to give their fans hope for the campaign ahead after yet another poor season in the Premiership.

Dunfermline

Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline scarf at East End Park.
New Pars signing Chris Kane is likely to make his first appearance since signing a permanent deal in the Premier Sports Cup group stage. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC

Dunfermline joined newly-relegated Livingston in Group E.

Cove Rangers, Spartans and Forfar filled it out, giving the Pars a decent shot at reaching the next stage, albeit with Livi as something of an unknown quantity after the drop.

Raith Rovers

The Raith Rovers players celebrate after beating Partick Thistle.
Raith Rovers are targeting glory next season after coming close to promotion to the Premiership. Image: Raymond Davies/Shutterstock

Rovers were handed a quick-fire shot at revenge against Ross County after finding themselves in Group H with their play-off foes.

Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion and Stranraer were the other sides drawn.

But all eyes will surely be on Rovers’ clash with County as the pair renew hostilities.

Premier Sports Cup draw in full

Group A: Aberdeen, Airdrie, Queen of the South, Dumbarton, East Kilbride

Group B: Dundee United, Ayr United, Falkirk, Stenhousemuir, Buckie Thistle

Group C: Hibs, Queen’s Park, Kelty Hearts, Peterhead, Elgin City

Group D: Dundee, Inverness CT, Arbroath, Annan Athletic, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group E: Livingston, Dunfermline, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Forfar

Group F: St Johnstone, Greenock Morton, Alloa, East Fife, Brechin City

Group G: Motherwell, Partick Thistle, Montrose, Edinburgh City, Clyde

Group H: Ross County, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Accies, Stirling Albion, Stranraer

More from

Diego Maradona gets away from Scotland's Paul Hegarty in 1979. Image: SNS.
Dundee United great Paul Hegarty 'privileged' to be on the field when Maradona destroyed…
Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to…
15
Will Ferry in action for Cheltenham Town against Derby County in January. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United in hunt for ex-Cheltenham Town star Will Ferry
45
Ross Graham has committed to another two years with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United extend Ross Graham contract as Jim Goodwin hails 'Blairgowrie Baresi'
11
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
Dundee United linked with North Macedonian striker dubbed 'the new Bojan Miovski'
36
Kevin Holt leans against a wall featuring a large Dundee United crest
Kevin Holt reveals what Dundee United must do to be successful in Premiership
16
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
Dundee favourite Paul McGowan released by Cove Rangers as ex-Dundee United skipper also departs…
Kevin Holt has signed an extended contract with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt becomes latest Dundee United star to sign up for tilt at Premiership
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham signs new deal as he hails influence of former…
2
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right). Images: SNS
No Dundee or Fife derby in League Cup group stage as SPFL reveal seedings

Conversation