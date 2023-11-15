Man and two women charged after activists target Stone of Destiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and two women charged after activists target Stone of Destiny

The stone is set to feature in the new Perth Museum when it opens in spring 2024.

By Kieran Webster
The Stone of Destiny.
The Stone of Destiny. Image: Crown Copyright.

A man and two women have been charged after protestors targeted the Stone of Destiny in Edinburgh Castle.

Campaigners from the group, This is Rigged, targeted glasswork around the stone as part of a protest on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene and a man, 21, and two women, 21 and 25, have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sherrif Court on Thursday.

The stone is set to become a centrepiece for the new Perth Museum at the City Hall in March 2024.

Perth Museum
The Stone of Destiny will feature in the new Perth Museum. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.45am on Wednesday, November 15, we were called to a report of a small protest within Edinburgh Castle.

“Officers attended and two women aged 21 and 25, and a 21-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with damage caused.

“They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 16.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for Historic Scotland added: “We can confirm that there was a small disturbance in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle earlier today and police were called to the scene.

“There has been some damage to the protective glass housing the Honours, however, the casing was not breached and the Honours themselves were not damaged.

“The Castle remains open, however, we have temporarily closed the Crown Room and Royal Apartments.”

