Man and two women charged after activists target Stone of Destiny

A man and two women have been charged after protestors targeted the Stone of Destiny in Edinburgh Castle.

Campaigners from the group, This is Rigged, targeted glasswork around the stone as part of a protest on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene and a man, 21, and two women, 21 and 25, have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sherrif Court on Thursday.

The stone is set to become a centrepiece for the new Perth Museum at the City Hall in March 2024.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.45am on Wednesday, November 15, we were called to a report of a small protest within Edinburgh Castle.

“Officers attended and two women aged 21 and 25, and a 21-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with damage caused.

“They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 16.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for Historic Scotland added: “We can confirm that there was a small disturbance in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle earlier today and police were called to the scene.

“There has been some damage to the protective glass housing the Honours, however, the casing was not breached and the Honours themselves were not damaged.

“The Castle remains open, however, we have temporarily closed the Crown Room and Royal Apartments.”