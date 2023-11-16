Fife worker choked unconscious in horrific conveyor belt entrapment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife worker choked unconscious in horrific conveyor belt entrapment

Remigiosz Krzystof Cyrek was cleaning a carrot baton machine when his hood got caught.

By Paul Malik
The company admitted a health and safety breach over the accident.
A cleaner at a Fife vegetable factory was choked unconscious after his hood got caught in a carrot machine.

Remigiosz Krzystof Cyrek was dragged into the machine he was power-hosing at Kettle Produce’s Orkie plant, near Freuchie.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the rollers on a conveyor belt had not been switched off as Mr Cyrek cleaned the device in June 2018.

Mr Cyrek survived the ordeal but Kettle Produce — which has an annual turnover of more than £150 million — faces a hefty fine after admitting breaching health and safety laws.

The Polish national was off work for six months following the incident.

Rescued from machinery

Fiscal depute Gail Adair told the court: “Mr Cyrek was pressure washing the machine, which was running at the time.

“The driven roller was moving.

“While underneath the machine, the hood of Mr Cyrek’s waterproof jacket got caught, trapping him in the machine.”

Kettle Produce, Freuchie
Kettle Produce, Orkie Farm, near Freuchie. Image: Google.

A colleague found Mr Cyrek unconscious and promptly switched off the machine.

Paramedics were called and wanted to take Mr Cyrek to Glenrothes for treatment but he refused over concerns it was “too far” from his home.

He was later taken to Ninewells by a friend, the court heard.

Mr Cyrek suffered bruising to his neck and a loss of sensation in his finger tips.

Company’s ‘deep regret’

Defence advocate Barry Smith KC, representing Kettle Produce, said: “I make it clear from the outset all of those at Kettle regret that this incident occurred to Mr Cyrek.

“He was a valued employee who did return to work for the company.

“The company operations director is in court.

“It shows the regard and seriousness with which the company sees this incident.

“The company appears before the court with no previous convictions.

“It accepts there was a failure to ensure a safe system of work was not followed in this incident.

“The relevant cleaning instruction cards clearly say the power should have been switched off before (it was cleaned).

“It is a matter of deep regret these cleaning instructions were not universally understood.”

The charges

Kettle Produce Ltd admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees there by providing a safe system of work for them, that Remigiosz Krzystof Cyrek was engaged in cleaning a machine which remained connected to power when it should have been isolated, and the hood of his jacket became entangled in a moving, power-driven roller, causing it to tighten around his neck whereby he lost consciousness – all to his injury.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for consideration until November 24.

