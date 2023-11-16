Comrie windfarm plans unveiled as part of 12,000 acre Perthshire rewilding project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comrie windfarm plans unveiled as part of 12,000 acre Perthshire rewilding project

The 25-turbine Glen Lednock windfarm proposal follows the sale of the Invergeldie estate, near Comrie, to a conservation company

By Morag Lindsay
Loch Lednock reservoir
The windfarm is planned for a site next to the Loch Lednock reservoir at Invergeldie, near Comrie. Image: Oxygen Conservation.

Plans for a 25-turbine windfarm have been unveiled as part of a major ‘rewilding’ project at Glen Lednock near Comrie.

Renewables developer Low Carbon wants to site the 700ft-tall structures next to Loch Lednock on the Invergeldie estate.

It is working with Oxygen Conservation, which acquired the 12,000-acre estate earlier this year.

The Exeter-based company says it wants to re-wild Invergeldie by restoring peatland, planting native woodland, focusing on regenerative farmland and promoting green tourism.

The Glen Lednock scheme is the first detailed plan to emerge from the site.

Dozens of people attended a windfarm consultation event held by Low Carbon in Comrie on Tuesday. It followed a similar session in St Fillans on Monday.

People looking at maps and plans at Glen lednock windfarm exhibition in White Church community centre, Comrie
The Glen Lednock windfarm consultation was held in the White Church, Comrie. Image; DC Thomson.

Locals were able to view maps and designs and learn more about the proposal.

Low Carbon spokesman Steven Stewart said recent flooding in Perthshire had underlined the need to act on the climate emergency.

But locals have raised concerns about the scale of the project and the impact on the landscape and native species.

There are also questions over access to the site and the cumulative effect of wind turbines on the area.

Another developer SSE has been consulting on its plans for around14 turbines at Glentarken on the neighbouring Drummond estate.

Mr Stewart insisted the windfarm proposal on the table in Comrie this week was at a very early stage

Map showing proposed windfarm location, in relation to Comrie, Loch lednock reservoir and Loch Earn

“At the moment the plan is for up to 25 turbines,” he said.

“But this just the beginning of a seven to eight year process.

“The whole approach is about trying to involve the community right from the start.”

Comrie windfarm session follows rewilding talks

Oxygen Conservation held another session on the wider rewilding plans at invergeldie earlier this year.

It bought Invergeldie and another 11,390 acres of Scottish land at Langholm Moor with the backing of a £20 million loan in the spring.

It’s the first time the Invergeldie estate has changed hands since 1961.

Invergeldie estate landscape showing agricultural land and hills.
The windfarm is part of the wider rewilding vision for the Invergeldie estate, near Comrie. Image: Oxygen Conservation.

The company has been conducting land surveys in recent months, ahead of drawing up more precise proposals next year.

However, Oxygen Conservation founder and managing director Rich Stockdale posted an update on the company’s website this summer titled Patient Urgency.

In it, he wrote of the need for urgency to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

We’ve felt this pressure to act faster more so in Scotland likely due to the scale of our acquisitions,” he said.

“Invergeldie is no different, however, we are learning so much and so quickly that our ambitions for the Estate are changing rapidly too.”

Regarding the windfarm proposals, he writes: ” It’s early days but the topography, geology, and environmental considerations look positive.

Mountain on Invergeldie estate
Reforestation is a big part of the plan for Invergeldie. Image: Oxygen Conservation.

“This would deliver a huge range of sustainable benefits from green energy to additional employment, improved access infrastructure, and opportunities to utilise construction work to support peatland restoration and habitat creation.”

Oxygen is reducing the number of sheep on the hill, from around 2,000.

It is also working with stalkers from the Perthshire Deer Management Group “to rapidly reduce growing deer numbers”.

Oxygen Conservation also owns 523 acres of land on the northern side of the Firth of Tay, known as Dog Bank.

It says it intends to open an outdoor laboratory to research the habitats in order to better understand the role they play in removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the seabed.

Conversation