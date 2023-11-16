Astonishing growth of Dundee tech firm used for £5 BILLION of insurance premiums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astonishing growth of Dundee tech firm used for £5 BILLION of insurance premiums

Set up just six years ago, a city firm now employs 55 staff who are disrupting the UK insurance sector.

By Rob McLaren
Fraser Edmond, chief executive of Broker Insights. Image: Broker Insights
Fraser Edmond, chief executive of Broker Insights. Image: Broker Insights

A Dundee tech firm set up six years ago to disrupt the insurance sector has now captured more than a quarter of the UK commercial market.

An astonishing £5 billion worth of premiums will go through the platform created by Broker Insights this year.

The company, which is financially backed by tech entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl, employs 55 staff at the Water’s Edge offices at City Quay.

The Broker Insights platform allows brokers to upload their customers’ requirements. Through a matching system, large insurance firms can then find the type of risk they want to insure.

Broker Insights growth

Set up by Aviva employees Fraser Edmond and Iain Crole, the firm quickly gained traction.

Within a year there were more than £250 million of policies on the platform. This doubled to £500m in 2020 and doubled again to £1 billion in 2021.

Chief executive Mr Edmond said the latest phase of growth has been thanks to a new version of the Vision platform, adapted for larger brokers.

He said: “Signing up large brokers has been the main focus of the last 18 months, which has accelerated the volume.

Broker Insights chairman Chris van der Kuyl and chief executive Fraser Edmond at the company’s headquarters at Water’s Edge, where it occupies the largest office.

“We’ve also signed up more insurance companies as well.

“We think the total UK commercial market is between £16bn and £18bn so we’re now capturing a large part of the market.

“Vision is growing rapidly as brokers and carriers see the value of joining a platform that quickly and efficiently brings them together to do business, saving significant time and money.

“Our clients appreciate that our unique dataset and increasingly AI-powered technology provides them with real-time business and market insights.”

Fundraising plans ahead of US market push

The company raised more than £6 million at the end of 2021, which valued the company at £30m.

Another fundraising round – for an unspecified but larger amount – will take place at the start of next year as the company plans expansion in the US.

Broker Insights currently has two staff in America and its first customer but growth there is one of the company’s main targets for 2024.

Broker Insights chief executive Fraser Edmond with a Courier Business Award Technology award in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve spent a lot of time shaping the proposition for that market,” added Mr Edmond.

“Next year we’ll put our foot down in terms of going to the market.

“With £5bn of premiums on the platform another opportunity for us is using that data set.

“The future is also about us mining that data for new products, services and insights.”

