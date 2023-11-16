Sections of Fife coastal path may be permanently re-routed after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sections of Fife coastal path may be permanently re-routed after Storm Babet

Damage is some areas is unlikely to be repaired and long-term options are now being considered.

By Claire Warrender
Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy suffered extensive damage but has now reopened.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy suffered extensive damage but has now reopened.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Parts of Fife’s coastal path may have to be permanently re-routed following a battering by Storm Babet.

Sections of the popular 113-mile route were washed away during three days of extreme weather last month.

The path between Elie and St Monans is unlikely to be repaired after the soft cliff fell into the sea.

And from now on walkers will have the choice of a low tide route via the beach, or an inland path at high tide.

A significant diversion is also still in place between East and West Wemyss, which was heavily impacted by the storm.

Jeremy Harris, chief executive of Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, which manages the route, said several other areas were also damaged and repairs are continuing.

Some Fife coastal path damage being repaired

The Fife coastal path bore the brunt of Storm Babet, which was quickly followed by an unusually high spring tide.

Worst-hit areas include Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy, where a large section of sand dunes was destroyed.

The dunes were planted as protection after a previous storm a decade ago washed away the car park.

Fife coastal path storm damage included Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy
Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy was battered by the storm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Harris said: “Pathhead Sands was a big one for us.

“Quite a lot of funding and effort went into putting in the dune system.

“And while it did what it was supposed to do during Storm Babet, the tide then breached the dunes and pulled out half the system.

“We’ve put in a lot of effort to put that back and remove several tonnes of silt from the car park.”

Sand dunes were also affected at Seafield beach, on the western side of Kirkcaldy, where the remains of an old stone pier were also destroyed.

And the area around St Andrews harbour and East Sands also suffered.

Talks needed with landowners about re-routing coastal path

The trust has a storm response plan, which swung into action in the wake of the October battering.

“The team goes out and takes stock but it’s a big coastline and it takes time,” Mr Harris said.

The Fife coastal path storm damage includes the loss of stone stacks at Seafield in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Pathhead took a lot of attention because it’s a heavily-used area and we’ve invested in it previously.

“We’ve put in other re-routes where we’ve needed to but there’s still a lot of work to do to find permanent solutions.

“That will include thinking about significant sections of the coastal path that might need to be moved or reoriented.

“We’ll need to have a lot of conversations with landowners.

“In the meantime, we’re making sure everything is as safe and accessible as possible.”

Increasing pattern of widespread impact

He warned, however: “We’re going to see more and more widespread impacts as this is an increasing pattern.

“The team does an amazing job.

“But the longer term picture is looking at how we can make it something that doesn’t require this degree of emergency response every time this happens.

“We also need a sensible plan for where alternative routes are going to be if and when this happens again.”

