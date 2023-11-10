Fishermen back at sea as St Andrews harbour reopens after storm damage

St Andrews fishermen are finally back at sea following following a huge effort to reopen the storm-damaged harbour.

However, the pier and car park remain closed as safety fears continue in the wake of a severe battering by wind, rain and waves.

Lobster fishermen were confined to port after last month’s major storm wrecked the harbour gates and washed in tonnes of sand and seaweed.

And they feared it could take another two weeks to clear, losing them hundreds of pounds a day.

However, St Andrews Harbour Trust has now announced a phased reopening, allowing the men to return to work.

It follows an inspection on Wednesday afternoon.

St Andrews harbour reopens but is under review

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Our harbour master, who has powers of direction to regulate the time and manner of vessels’ entry, departure and movement within harbour waters, has issued a special direction.”

The direction falls under the Port Marine Safety Code and applies to all vessels within St Andrews harbour.

And all boat owners were told on Thursday.

However, the spokesperson warned: “The situation remains under constant review as weather and tidal constraints allow.

“In the meantime, the harbour car park remains closed due to the loss of the north-west slipway.”

Signs are still up warning to public to exercise extreme caution around all areas of the waterfront.

Long-term repairs will take time

Storm Babet, followed by an extremely high spring tied, caused an estimated £1.5 million of damage in and around St Andrews harbour.

It includes damage to the cliffside and the pier and both areas are still cordoned off.

While the trust will make temporary repairs to allow the pier to reopen, a fuller restoration will take time.

The spokesperson said: We are working hard to explore funding streams to repair and future-proof the harbour area.”

Any significant updates will be posted on the St Andrews Harbour Trust website and Facebook page.