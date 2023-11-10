Fishermen back at sea as St Andrews harbour reopens after storm damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fishermen back at sea as St Andrews harbour reopens after storm damage

St Andrews Harbour Trust says the phased reopening remains under review.

By Claire Warrender
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier
Police tape bars access to parts of St Andrews Harbour wall and pier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

St Andrews fishermen are finally back at sea following following a huge effort to reopen the storm-damaged harbour.

However, the pier and car park remain closed as safety fears continue in the wake of a severe battering by wind, rain and waves.

Lobster fishermen were confined to port after last month’s major storm wrecked the harbour gates and washed in tonnes of sand and seaweed.

And they feared it could take another two weeks to clear, losing them hundreds of pounds a day.

However, St Andrews Harbour Trust has now announced a phased reopening, allowing the men to return to work.

It follows an inspection on Wednesday afternoon.

St Andrews harbour reopens but is under review

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Our harbour master, who has powers of direction to regulate the time and manner of vessels’ entry, departure and movement within harbour waters, has issued a special direction.”

The direction falls under the Port Marine Safety Code and applies to all vessels within St Andrews harbour.

St Andrews fishermen Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters were concerned by the lengthy closure
St Andrews fishermen Lee Gardener, Gordon Cation, Colin Brown, and John Chaters were concerned by the lengthy closure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And all boat owners were told on Thursday.

However, the spokesperson warned: “The situation remains under constant review as weather and tidal constraints allow.

“In the meantime, the harbour car park remains closed due to the loss of the north-west slipway.”

Signs are still up warning to public to exercise extreme caution around all areas of the waterfront.

Long-term repairs will take time

Storm Babet, followed by an extremely high spring tied, caused an estimated £1.5 million of damage in and around St Andrews harbour.

It includes damage to the cliffside and the pier and both areas are still cordoned off.

While the trust will make temporary repairs to allow the pier to reopen, a fuller restoration will take time.

The spokesperson said: We are working hard to explore funding streams to repair and future-proof the harbour area.”

Any significant updates will be posted on the St Andrews Harbour Trust website and Facebook page.

