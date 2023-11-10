Fife serial rapist dies behind bars before being sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife serial rapist dies behind bars before being sentenced

John Ferrier had been due to be sentenced in Glasgow on Wednesday but died in HMP Perth.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Ferrier died at HMP Perth.
Ferrier died at HMP Perth.

A serial rapist from Fife died in prison the day before he was due to be sentenced.

John Ferrier had been told to expect a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of seven rapes.

In April, a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh had ordered a full risk assessment to be carried out, which can result in the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

The 37-year-old had been due to hear his fate in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “John Ferrier, 37, a prisoner at HMP Perth has died on 07 November 2023.

“He was convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2023.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Trial hears of years of brutality

Ferrier, formerly of Warwick Close, Leuchars, had denied a series of charges but was convicted of seven rapes, two assaults and two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The trial had heard how he compelled one woman to watch footage of females being assaulted, raped, tortured and murdered during his brutal crimes.

Lord Beckett
Lord Beckett ordered a full risk assessment on Ferrier.

The former hotel worker committed the crimes between 2009 and 2015 across Fife, including in Methil, Leven, Kennoway and Cupar.

Two women suffered miscarriages as a result of his savagery.

He swung golf clubs and baseball bats at one woman to scare her.

Lord Beckett, who presided over the trial, said the rapist had inflicted “serious and persistent violence” and of particular concern was he had throttled women during assaults.

Suggesting Ferrier could be locked up for life, he said: “There are very serious features in this case.

“It appears you have a propensity to commit sexual offences.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

