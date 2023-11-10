Fife serial rapist dies behind bars before being sentenced

A serial rapist from Fife died in prison the day before he was due to be sentenced.

John Ferrier had been told to expect a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of seven rapes.

In April, a judge at the High Court in Edinburgh had ordered a full risk assessment to be carried out, which can result in the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

The 37-year-old had been due to hear his fate in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: “John Ferrier, 37, a prisoner at HMP Perth has died on 07 November 2023.

“He was convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2023.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Trial hears of years of brutality

Ferrier, formerly of Warwick Close, Leuchars, had denied a series of charges but was convicted of seven rapes, two assaults and two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The trial had heard how he compelled one woman to watch footage of females being assaulted, raped, tortured and murdered during his brutal crimes.

The former hotel worker committed the crimes between 2009 and 2015 across Fife, including in Methil, Leven, Kennoway and Cupar.

Two women suffered miscarriages as a result of his savagery.

He swung golf clubs and baseball bats at one woman to scare her.

Lord Beckett, who presided over the trial, said the rapist had inflicted “serious and persistent violence” and of particular concern was he had throttled women during assaults.

Suggesting Ferrier could be locked up for life, he said: “There are very serious features in this case.

“It appears you have a propensity to commit sexual offences.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.