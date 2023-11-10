Perth shop says ‘thank you’ to locals after plea for customers ‘brings so many people together’

A Perth shop has issued a message of thanks after a plea for customers helped “bring so many people together”.

Craig and Tanya Burnett have run The Bee’s Flower Shop on Hospital Street since 2010.

In August, the couple expanded their shop to include a wider gift range – but have been making just £150 a week from it.

The pair made a heartfelt plea for customers, stating: “The power is in the people. One customer makes a huge difference.”

Now they have been left shocked by the number of people walking through the door, with Craig telling The Courier the response has been “phenomenal”.

He said: “It went crazy, which is fantastic. We can now start to buy stock for online and in the shop.

“People are starting to understand that if they invest, they’re investing in their future and growing the city centre.

“We opened last Saturday (November 4) at 8.30am, and a customer was immediately through the door wanting to support us.

“It’s snowballed from there.

‘It’s really bringing people together’

“It has touched the hearts of people. I don’t think they have realised how hard it’s been for businesses and the city centre.

“Customers are coming in and bumping into old friends and chatting and having a laugh.

“It’s really bringing people together. It’s a positive this time of year so close to Christmas.”

The couple took to social media to thank locals for their help.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “A massive thank you to everyone that’s popped in to purchase an item from our shelves.

“It’s amazed us as a family how these posts and the Courier article has brought so many people together, friends that haven’t spoken to each other for ages are bumping into each other as they visit the Bee’s.

“We are having so many conversations with customers about the state of the city centre so they stay away from forgetting that there’s still plenty of small and large family businesses that still need their support.

“This is the result of having people through the door we are buying new stock to replace what we’ve sold, this can’t happen and wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the people of Perth and Kinross putting on a winter coat and popping down to the high street to do a wee bit of shopping.

“Thanks again everyone, amazing.”