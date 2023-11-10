Perth shop says ‘thank you’ to locals after plea for customers ‘brings so many people together’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth shop says ‘thank you’ to locals after plea for customers ‘brings so many people together’

Craig and Tanya Burnett say the response has allowed them to purchase new stock.

By Chloe Burrell
The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth's Hospital Street.
The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth has thanked customers for their support. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A Perth shop has issued a message of thanks after a plea for customers helped “bring so many people together”.

Craig and Tanya Burnett have run The Bee’s Flower Shop on Hospital Street since 2010.

In August, the couple expanded their shop to include a wider gift range – but have been making just £150 a week from it.

The pair made a heartfelt plea for customers, stating: “The power is in the people. One customer makes a huge difference.”

Now they have been left shocked by the number of people walking through the door, with Craig telling The Courier the response has been “phenomenal”.

He said: “It went crazy, which is fantastic. We can now start to buy stock for online and in the shop.

Craig Burnett in The Bee's Flower Shop, Perth.
Craig Burnett runs The Bee’s Flower Shop with wife Tanya. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson
A selection of soap being sold at The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth.
Highland soap being sold at The Bee’s Flower Shop. Image: The Bee’s Flower Shop/Facebook

“People are starting to understand that if they invest, they’re investing in their future and growing the city centre.

“We opened last Saturday (November 4) at 8.30am, and a customer was immediately through the door wanting to support us.

“It’s snowballed from there.

Inside The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth.
Inside The Bee’s Flower Shop. Image: Bee’s Flower Shop/Facebook
Honey being sold at The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth.
A selection of honey is on offer. Image: Bee’s Flower Shop/Facebook

‘It’s really bringing people together’

“It has touched the hearts of people. I don’t think they have realised how hard it’s been for businesses and the city centre.

“Customers are coming in and bumping into old friends and chatting and having a laugh.

“It’s really bringing people together. It’s a positive this time of year so close to Christmas.”

The couple took to social media to thank locals for their help.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “A massive thank you to everyone that’s popped in to purchase an item from our shelves.

“It’s amazed us as a family how these posts and the Courier article has brought so many people together, friends that haven’t spoken to each other for ages are bumping into each other as they visit the Bee’s.

“We are having so many conversations with customers about the state of the city centre so they stay away from forgetting that there’s still plenty of small and large family businesses that still need their support.

“This is the result of having people through the door we are buying new stock to replace what we’ve sold, this can’t happen and wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the people of Perth and Kinross putting on a winter coat and popping down to the high street to do a wee bit of shopping.

“Thanks again everyone, amazing.”

