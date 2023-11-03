Perth couple making just £150 a WEEK from gift shop make heartfelt plea for customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth couple making just £150 a WEEK from gift shop make heartfelt plea for customers

Craig and Tanya Burnett say online sales from their flower business is all that is keeping them afloat.

By Chloe Burrell
From left to right: Craig Burnett, owner of The Bee's Flower Shop, and The Bee's Flower Shop.
Craig Burnett runs The Bee's Flower Shop, which also sells gifts, with wife Tanya. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A Perth couple who say they are making just £150 a WEEK from their gift shop have issued a heartfelt plea for customers.

Craig, 47, and Tanya Burnett, 49, have run The Bee’s Flower Shop on Hospital Street since 2010.

In August, the couple expanded their shop to offer a wider range of gifts including their daughter Katie’s hand-made jewellery, candles, chocolate and honey.

But the revamp has failed to increase sales – and the couple have had no customers at all in their shop for two Saturdays running.

Craig told The Courier he feels “deflated” at the lack of trade.

Online business ‘pays the wages’ but Perth shop ‘can’t get people through the door’

He said: “The flower business is doing really well but the reason for that is because it’s online and it’s telephone, so when people are at home they can order.

“That pays the wages.

“We expanded through to the back of the shop about six weeks ago.

“We had quite a small gift section to begin with so we knocked through the back to expand the front.

“I expected a bit more footfall and income, as every day I was posting on social media about what we were doing and how the renovation was going so that people could follow what we were doing.

“We were getting a lot of good support and followers, but since we opened, nothing has increased.

“Originally we were making about £150 at the front of the shop per week and we’re still making that a week if we’re lucky.

Inside The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth.
The shop sells a range of gifts. Image: The Bee’s Flower Shop/Facebook

“We just can’t get people through the door.

“Since lockdown, a section of people have got used to ordering online and they’ve not changed.

“Little family-run businesses need footfall. They are struggling big time because we can’t seem to get people out of the house to come and support us.

“We need to get people out of that rut that they’re in.

“We all buy online but we, as a family, try to go around once a month to support local businesses.

‘Perth city centre is going to crumble away’

“We still do our bit but it’s just trying to get people to understand that if we don’t all do our bit, the city centre is going to crumble away.

“The power is in the people. One customer makes a huge difference.”

One woman who does use the shop is Jennifer McCabe.

She told The Courier: “I always try to support small shops and I’ve told my friends about this place as well.

“Every time I come in here, I see something I like.

“Every time I’m passing here, I come in.”

Honey being sold at The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth.
Food is among the shop’s offerings. Image: The Bee’s Flower Shop/Facebook

The couple’s daughter Katie works in the shop and Tanya says they are trying to create a future for her.

She said: “Craig and I do the flowers and my daughter does the front.

“It’s difficult for her because she’s 18 years old and we can only give her a small wage because it’s coming out of the flowers, as there’s nothing in the gift bit.”

Craig added: “It is deflating, especially when you close for three weeks to renovate and that was three weeks of money not coming in, and thousands of pounds going out.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A9 overturn caravan Auchterarder
Overturned caravan causing delays on A9 in Perthshire
Alexander Forrester and Inveralmond Retail Park.
Dealers caught with £12,000 of cannabis and cocaine at Perth retail park
Missing stag from Perthshire wildlife centre
Thousands raised for Perthshire wildlife park as hunt for escaped stag continues
Suzanne Gillman will be sentenced later.
Dundee shop worker benefits cheat argues there are 'truly exceptional circumstances' to keep her…
South Inch Car Park.
Council decision to change Perth car park to pay and display 'bad' for city…
3
A tyre swing in the Tay Forest Park near Weem.
Outrage at removal of tyre swing after more than 40 years in Aberfeldy woods
Queues on the A90 during roadworks near Inchture on Thursday. Image: Supplied
A90 roadworks extended as drivers face more delays between Dundee and Perth
Missing stag from Perthshire wildlife centre
Stag escapes from Perthshire wildlife park after fence sabotaged
The A93 near Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Google Street View
Man cut free after truck flips on side near Glenshee Ski Centre
St John Street in Perth.
Police officer signed off work after brutal assault in Perth city centre