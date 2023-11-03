Buckhaven man’s lifelong dream comes true after being named Mr Universe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckhaven man’s lifelong dream comes true after being named Mr Universe

Mark Taylor, 52, won the title in Bradford last week.

By Ben MacDonald
Mr Universe champion Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor won the Mr Universe title last week in Bradford. Image: NABBA

A man from Buckhaven has followed in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger by winning a Mr Universe title.

Mark Taylor took the Masters Over-45 Universe crown at Bradford’s St George’s Hall last week.

The 52-year-old said: “I’m over the moon.

“I’ve been bodybuilding for 32 years – in that time winning Mr Scotland, Mr Britain and Mr World, but Mr Universe is the biggest amateur title you can win.

“I’ve competed in the last seven Mr Universe contests and I’ve finished seventh, fourth and then third last year.

Mark, who runs Taylor Made Gym and Fitness in Leven with his wife Anita and sons Bodhi and Dalton, shared why he wanted to become a bodybuilder.

He said: “When I was younger I used to drive Irn Bru trucks. Lifting 20 tonnes of juice every day I noticed myself getting bigger.

“I walked past WH Smith one day and noticed a bodybuilding magazine. I saw the guy on the cover and thought: ‘I want to be like him’.”

Mark competed against 15 other bodybuilders to win the trophy. Image: Mark Taylor

Despite competing in contests for three decades, a change in diet has seen Mark become a stronger competitor.

Around the time contests take place, he eats 10 meals a day, consuming around 5,500 calories.

Mark, who is NABBA Scotland’s president, said: “I’ve been working with Vicky McCann from the Body Academy in Perth, who helped change my diet in 2015.

“She gave me some instructions and told me that I’d win everything within five to six years if I stuck to it.

“She helped get me to the top.”

Will Mark call it quits?

After competing against 15 other bodybuilders, from countries including Canada, Mexico and the Czech Republic, Mark feels his time competing is coming to an end.

He said: “It was my birthday the day after the event so winning the thing was a great present.

“I don’t think I will be competing any more but never say never. There’s the Over-55 title that I could enter.

“No one has won Mr UK, Mr World, Mr Universe and then the Masters Over-55 champion before.

“I could maybe become Mark Taylor – Master of the Universe.”

Young Fifer follows in Mark’s footsteps

Joining Mark last week was 20-year-old Kyle Fleming from Anstruther – who won the junior title.

Mark Taylor and Kyle Fleming
Mark and Kyle with their trophies. Image: Mark Taylor

Mark said: “Kyle has won the junior Scotland, Britain, world and now universe titles in his first year competing. What a phenomenal performance.

“It’s the first time two competitors from the same gym have won at the same event. I doubt that will ever be seen again.”

