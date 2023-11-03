Buckhaven man’s lifelong dream comes true after being named Mr Universe

A man from Buckhaven has followed in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger by winning a Mr Universe title.

Mark Taylor took the Masters Over-45 Universe crown at Bradford’s St George’s Hall last week.

The 52-year-old said: “I’m over the moon.

“I’ve been bodybuilding for 32 years – in that time winning Mr Scotland, Mr Britain and Mr World, but Mr Universe is the biggest amateur title you can win.

“I’ve competed in the last seven Mr Universe contests and I’ve finished seventh, fourth and then third last year.

Mark, who runs Taylor Made Gym and Fitness in Leven with his wife Anita and sons Bodhi and Dalton, shared why he wanted to become a bodybuilder.

He said: “When I was younger I used to drive Irn Bru trucks. Lifting 20 tonnes of juice every day I noticed myself getting bigger.

“I walked past WH Smith one day and noticed a bodybuilding magazine. I saw the guy on the cover and thought: ‘I want to be like him’.”

Despite competing in contests for three decades, a change in diet has seen Mark become a stronger competitor.

Around the time contests take place, he eats 10 meals a day, consuming around 5,500 calories.

Mark, who is NABBA Scotland’s president, said: “I’ve been working with Vicky McCann from the Body Academy in Perth, who helped change my diet in 2015.

“She gave me some instructions and told me that I’d win everything within five to six years if I stuck to it.

“She helped get me to the top.”

Will Mark call it quits?

After competing against 15 other bodybuilders, from countries including Canada, Mexico and the Czech Republic, Mark feels his time competing is coming to an end.

He said: “It was my birthday the day after the event so winning the thing was a great present.

“I don’t think I will be competing any more but never say never. There’s the Over-55 title that I could enter.

“No one has won Mr UK, Mr World, Mr Universe and then the Masters Over-55 champion before.

“I could maybe become Mark Taylor – Master of the Universe.”

Young Fifer follows in Mark’s footsteps

Joining Mark last week was 20-year-old Kyle Fleming from Anstruther – who won the junior title.

Mark said: “Kyle has won the junior Scotland, Britain, world and now universe titles in his first year competing. What a phenomenal performance.

“It’s the first time two competitors from the same gym have won at the same event. I doubt that will ever be seen again.”