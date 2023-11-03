Man charged over alleged Dundee robbery after ‘fleeing from police’ in Broughty Ferry

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Dundee more than a month ago – after claims he fled from police who tried to arrest him in Broughty Ferry.

As many as 20 officers were said to have descended on Nursery Road at around 9.30am on Friday.

Police Scotland said officers initially tried to arrest the man in central Broughty Ferry before he was eventually traced elsewhere in the area.

It came as part of an investigation into an alleged robbery on Ash Street in Dundee on October 18.

Those living on Nursery Road described seeing large numbers of police in the area.

‘It looked like a major incident’

One woman – who did not wish to be named – said: “There were six police cars and two vans between Nursery Road and Anton Drive.

“There was anything between 15 and 20 officers here, it looked like a major incident.

“The officers ran en masse towards an address at the block nearest the cottages.

“There were police wearing stab-proof vests, it was scary to see what was going on.

“In this area, there are a lot of elderly people, and folk were wondering what was going on.”

Another resident told The Courier that police dogs were at the scene near his home.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “On Friday morning, police attempted to arrest a 43-year-old man in Broughty Ferry in connection with a robbery which took place in the Ash Street area of Dundee on Wednesday October 18.

“He made off from the area and was subsequently arrested at a property on Nursery Road.

“He has been charged and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”