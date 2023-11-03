Man charged over alleged Dundee robbery after ‘fleeing from police’ in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man charged over alleged Dundee robbery after ‘fleeing from police’ in Broughty Ferry

Officers with dogs descended on a property on Friday.

By James Simpson
Nursery Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Nursery Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Dundee more than a month ago – after claims he fled from police who tried to arrest him in Broughty Ferry.

As many as 20 officers were said to have descended on Nursery Road at around 9.30am on Friday.

Police Scotland said officers initially tried to arrest the man in central Broughty Ferry before he was eventually traced elsewhere in the area.

It came as part of an investigation into an alleged robbery on Ash Street in Dundee on October 18.

Those living on Nursery Road described seeing large numbers of police in the area.

‘It looked like a major incident’

One woman – who did not wish to be named – said: “There were six police cars and two vans between Nursery Road and Anton Drive.

“There was anything between 15 and 20 officers here, it looked like a major incident.

“The officers ran en masse towards an address at the block nearest the cottages.

“There were police wearing stab-proof vests, it was scary to see what was going on.

“In this area, there are a lot of elderly people, and folk were wondering what was going on.”

Police went to a property near Anton Drive. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another resident told The Courier that police dogs were at the scene near his home.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “On Friday morning, police attempted to arrest a 43-year-old man in Broughty Ferry in connection with a robbery which took place in the Ash Street area of Dundee on Wednesday October 18.

“He made off from the area and was subsequently arrested at a property on Nursery Road.

“He has been charged and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”

More from Dundee

Police and an ambulance beside the Keiller Centre., Dundee.
Emergency services on the scene as man injured in Dundee city centre
Queen Anne pub
First look at Dundee pub being 'brought back to former glory'
A 20mph zone sign.
Dundee driver with 'worst record' sheriff ever seen jailed for driving disqualified for the…
Dundee Christmas 2023
Dundee city centre Christmas activities revealed
Suzanne Gillman will be sentenced later.
Dundee shop worker benefits cheat argues there are 'truly exceptional circumstances' to keep her…
Lynsey Penny outside the West End community fridge holding a box of food.
Food waste warrior Lynsey saved Dundee community fridge from the chop
Bill Batchelor, Chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee Western Gateway community 'shell-shocked' over school funding snub
Alexander Hill struggled with hunter group members during filmed confrontation. Image: Shatter the Silence Facebook
'I will get a bullet in your f*****g head' — Dundee paedophile's threat to…
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains halted due to power cut at Edinburgh Waverley station
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Kirkton disorder: Locals have their say on solutions to anti-social behaviour
5