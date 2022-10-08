5 of the cheapest gyms in Perth and Kinross – but where are they and how much do they cost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Perth and Kinross – but where are they and how much do they cost?

By Saskia Harper
October 8 2022, 5.53am
Young man in sportswear running on treadmill at gym.
Do you know where the cheapest gyms in Perth and Kinross are?

Going to the gym can be great for your physical and mental health – and for some, a trip to the gym is a staple part of the day or week.

But with the cost of living crisis forcing some to cut back on subscriptions they can no longer afford, it can be tough having to think of parting with your gym membership.

For those who want to keep their membership but can’t afford to anymore, we’ve compiled a list of some of the cheapest gyms across Perth and Kinross.

So, you can cut back on gym spending if you need to, but don’t have to stop going altogether.

1. Gym Group

The Gym Group has a facility in Perth, located at the St Catherines Retail Park.

Opening times

It is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Facilities

The Dundee gym includes a free weights area, functional training stations, free classes and a wide range of equipment for cardio and strength training.

Classes included in the memberships include the prehab stretch and agility class, Burn 400, pump classes and rebalance, for slowing down.

How much is a membership?

The gym has two types of membership: Do It and Live It.

The Do It membership is currently £22.99 a month, plus a £5 joining fee. It includes unlimited training and free classes.

The Live It membership is usually £27.98 per month, but is currently down to £22.99 for the first month. It increases to the original price thereafter.

It gets you into other Gym Group gyms, access to a free fitness app, bringing a friend to train with you four times a month, as well as fitness and body composition tracking.

The gym is currently running a special offer that gets you 50% off your first month, if you buy before midnight on Tuesday October 11.

2. Live Active

A Live Active membership gets you into various gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes across Perth and Kinross.

Opening times

Opening times vary depending on the location of your chosen gym. You can find out more below.

Facilities

Again, the facilities available depend on each venue. You can find out more about what each offers by clicking on the links below:

How much is a membership?

An adult membership is £32.30 per month and gives you unlimited access to all the gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes. A joint adult membership for two is £54.90.

Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A senior membership, for those aged 60 and over, is £27.45 per month. A senior joint membership for two is £46.65.

You can also pay for an annual membership, if you’d prefer not to pay monthly. Find out more about membership options at the Live Active website.

3. The Body Academy

This gym is located on South William Street in Perth city centre.

Opening times

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 6.30am to 9.30pm

Tuesday and Thursday: 9am to 9.30pm

Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Facilities

The gym has free weights and specialist lifting bars, with dumbbells that go up to 72kg.

There are also machine weights and a covered outdoor area, where there is a fitness rig, cargo net, sled, battle ropes, tyres and strongman stones.

New Sign is up at last

Posted by The Body Academy on Friday, 19 August 2022

There is also a MMA cage and boxing area, as well as a cardio area, equipped with treadmills, cross trainers, bikes and a rower.

How much is a membership?

For a single person, monthly membership costs £35 per month; for a couple, it’s £60.

Off-peak, OAP and junior memberships cost £25 a month, while student memberships are £28.

You can also get a day pass for £5, or a week pass for £15.

4. The Dunkeld Gym

This gym can be found at the Cally Industrial Estate in Dunkeld.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 10pm

Saturday: 8am to 8pm

Sunday: 8am to 4pm

Facilities

According to the gym: “Cardio equipment at The Dunkeld Gym utilises state of the art technology to generate electricity from user workouts.

“The static bikes and running machine convert up to 74% of human exertion into electricity, powering themselves and offsetting other energy consumption in the building.”

There is a collection of barbells suitable for all types of lift, ranging from 10kg to 21.5kg, and diameters of 25mm to 32mm.

There is also a climbing wall, for those who want a more adventurous training session, or wish to try something different.

How much is a membership?

Membership costs £35 per month for a recurring membership, or £38.50 for a one off month. A shared membership for two people costs £55 per month.

You can also get a day pass for £8.25.

5. Club 300

Club 300 has venues on Jeanfield Road in Perth and on Jessie Street in Blairgowrie.

Opening times

Perth:

Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 9.30pm

Saturday: 8am to 3pm

Sunday: 9am to 1pm

Blairgowrie:

Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 9.30pm

Saturday: 8am to 3pm

Sunday: 10am to 2pm

Facilities

Both gyms are run by personal trainers and aim to step away from the traditional gym model, with more coaching and training involved.

Sessions at both gyms include strength training, HIIT, endurance and metabolic conditioning.

In Blairgowrie, there is also a seniors lifting session for those aged over 60 who want to improve strength, endurance and stability in day-to-day life.

Club 300 say their model “is a cost effective way to get quality personal training at a fraction of the price”.

However, you are able to train solo with the equipment and facilities at both gyms, should you prefer it.

There is a strict policy of 300 members only.

How much is a membership?

Club 300 has a variety of different memberships, based on whether you want to use the gym, PT sessions, or other facilities.

The Exclusive membership gains you access to the gym seven days a week, costing £39 a month.

If you don’t want to use the gym, memberships are available to only attend group training sessions. They cost £44.99 a month in Perth, or £40 per month in Blairgowrie.

The platinum membership gives access to both the gym and training sessions and costs £50 a month.

And in Perth you can purchase various gym or class passes, or you can pay £7 for three small group training sessions and up to seven open gym sessions over a period of seven days.

This is limited to one purchase per customer and cannot be bought more than once.

More information about membership options for Perth and Blairgowrie can be found on the Club 300 website.

