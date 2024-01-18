5 times Raith Rovers have faced Premiership opposition under Ian Murray as they eye Livingston Scottish Cup shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

5 times Raith Rovers have faced Premiership opposition under Ian Murray as they eye Livingston Scottish Cup shock

The Stark's Park side have had mixed results against top-flight clubs in the past 18 months.

Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton after the penalty shoot-out win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton after the penalty shoot-out win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers have taken some notable Premiership scalps in cup competitions in recent times.

And the Stark’s Park outfit are dreaming of another shock as they prepare to face Livingston on Saturday in the Scottish Cup.

The teams faced each other in July 2021 in the group stage of the League Cup and fought out a goalless draw.

Jamie Gullan runs away with his hand in the air after netting the opening goal in last season's Scottish Cup win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan netted the opening goal in last season’s Scottish Cup win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.

That was under previous boss John McGlynn, who also masterminded a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in the same competition as well as suffering two defeats to Celtic.

Courier Sport looks at the five times Raith have faced Premiership opposition during Ian Murray’s time as manager.

Aberdeen 3-0 Raith Rovers, League Cup group stage, 24/07/2022

Murray faced his biggest test as Raith manager in just his fourth game in charge after taking over in May 2022.

After opening with a thumping 6-0 victory over Peterhead, Rovers drew at home to Stirling Albion and away to Dumbarton before the trip to Pittiodrie.

Sam Stanton concedes a penalty against Aberdeen with a foul on Bojan Miovski. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton conceded an early penalty in the tie against Aberdeen. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

They got off to the worst possible start as Sam Stanton clipped Bojan Miovski to allow the Dons debutant to lash in the opener after just six minutes.

Ross McCrorie fired in a superb second in the 39th minute to make it an even tougher task for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

And Jonny Hayes added a third a minute into the second-half to end Raith’s hopes of progressing.

Raith Rovers 3-1 Motherwell, Scottish Cup fifth round, 11/02/2023

Motherwell arrived at Stark’s Park on the back of just one win – against Arbroath in the previous round – in 12 games.

Predictions of an upset came true as Raith booked their first quarter-final berth since 2015 with a richly-deserved victory.

Jamie Gullan’s penalty earned Rovers the lead in the 17th minute and Stanton doubled their advantage six minutes from the break.

Kevin Van Veen pulled one back for the Fir Park visitors shortly after the interval.

But Esmael Gonclaves sealed success for the Kirkcaldy side five minutes from time for a victory that led to the sacking of ‘Well boss Steven Hammell following the full-time whistle.

Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup quarter-final, 12/03/2023

Raith’s reward for defeating Motherwell was a money-spinning trip to Ibrox in the quarter-finals.

A seriously depleted Rovers squad put up stout resistance but never really looked like pulling off a shock.

An audacious long-range effort from the halfway line from Goncalves worried Rangers keeper Allan McGregor before the home side took control.

Raith Rovers enjoyed a large backing against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

It appeared the visitors might get to half-time goalless but Connor Goldson’s header three minutes from the break broke the dam.

The Stark’s Park side were still in the tie at that point but a spectacular and unfortunate own goal from defender Ryan Nolan made it 2-0 to the Premiership hosts.

And Scott Arfield sealed a comfortable victory for the Light Blues with a third in the 87th minute.

Kilmarnock 2-2 Raith Rovers, League Cup group stage, 26/07/2023

Raith’s new-look side had its biggest test with an away trip to take on a revitalised Kilmarnock.

After a bright start from Rovers, the hosts struck first with an Innes Cameron strike three minutes from the interval.

But Murray’s men found the perfect reply within seconds of the restart when Dylan Easton swept a Scott McGill pass in off the post.

After having one strike ruled out for offside, Liam Dick then gave Raith the lead in the 74th minute.

But the Kirkcaldy side could not hold out and Stuart Findlay scrambled in an equaliser with 10 minutes to go before Raith secured a draw.

A penalty shoot-out followed to determine who would take the competition’s bonus point.

And keeper Kevin Dabrowski was Rovers’ hero with saves from Danny Armstrong and Cameron to ensure Dylan Corr’s sudden death spot-kick was decisive.

Hibernian 2-1 Raith Rovers, League Cup second round, 20/08/2023

The bonus point against Kilmarnock proved crucial as Raith progressed beyond the group stage and were drawn to face Hibernian.

The Easter Road side were between European ties as they prepared for the visit of Aston Villa four days later.

But Rovers went toe to toe with their hosts and enjoyed the upper hand for much of the first-half in the capital.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray looks disconsolate after defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road.
Despite an impressive display, Euan Murray and his Raith Rovers team-mates were left disappointed by defeat to Hibernian. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Lewis Vaughan then cracked a shot off the post before Elie Youan made the breakthrough for Hibs in the 57th minute.

Raith came back at their hosts, however, and Callum Smith fired in the equaliser in the 68th minute after enjoying the break of the ball on an attack.

But, just as a shock appeared it could be on the cards, substitute Dylan Vente restored Hibs’ lead just a minute later after being introduced just seconds before.

With Liam Dick seeing red for a high boot in injury-time, the Leith team held out for the win.

More from Football

Ryan Astley
Dundee 'closing in' on signing of Everton defender Ryan Astley
Livingston boss David Martindale (left) believes Raith Rovers counterpart Ian Murray (right) has more money to spend. Images: SNS
David Martindale believes Raith Rovers have bigger budget than Livingston as Premiership boss cranks…
Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr on 'massive relief' of returning to Wigan side after…
Benjamin Kimpioka stretches during training
Craig Levein reveals St Johnstone transfer ethos as he identifies key Benjamin Kimpioka asset…
Ross Docherty warming up for Dundee United.
Jim Goodwin delivers Ross Docherty return timeline as Dundee United boss takes ‘lessons’ from…
Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers against Hibernian earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers' Premiership ambitions convinced him to sign new deal
Kane Ritchie-Hosler writhes in agony after dislocating his shoulder in Dunfermline's recent 3-0 win against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Kane Ritchie-Hosler timescale as winger returns to Dunfermline following post-surgery lay-off
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Ray McKinnon hails 'phenomenal' ticket milestone as Forfar fans rush for Hibs briefs
St Johnstone target Connor Smith on Hearts duty. Image: SNS
St Johnstone keen on Hearts midfielder Connor Smith - but Perth departures must come…
Dundee's Curtis Main
Dundee new boy Curtis Main - what will Tony Docherty be getting from big…