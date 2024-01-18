5 times Raith Rovers have faced Premiership opposition under Ian Murray as they eye Livingston Scottish Cup shock

Raith Rovers have taken some notable Premiership scalps in cup competitions in recent times.

And the Stark’s Park outfit are dreaming of another shock as they prepare to face Livingston on Saturday in the Scottish Cup.

The teams faced each other in July 2021 in the group stage of the League Cup and fought out a goalless draw.

That was under previous boss John McGlynn, who also masterminded a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in the same competition as well as suffering two defeats to Celtic.

Courier Sport looks at the five times Raith have faced Premiership opposition during Ian Murray’s time as manager.

Aberdeen 3-0 Raith Rovers, League Cup group stage, 24/07/2022

Murray faced his biggest test as Raith manager in just his fourth game in charge after taking over in May 2022.

After opening with a thumping 6-0 victory over Peterhead, Rovers drew at home to Stirling Albion and away to Dumbarton before the trip to Pittiodrie.

They got off to the worst possible start as Sam Stanton clipped Bojan Miovski to allow the Dons debutant to lash in the opener after just six minutes.

Ross McCrorie fired in a superb second in the 39th minute to make it an even tougher task for the Kirkcaldy outfit.

And Jonny Hayes added a third a minute into the second-half to end Raith’s hopes of progressing.

Raith Rovers 3-1 Motherwell, Scottish Cup fifth round, 11/02/2023

Motherwell arrived at Stark’s Park on the back of just one win – against Arbroath in the previous round – in 12 games.

Predictions of an upset came true as Raith booked their first quarter-final berth since 2015 with a richly-deserved victory.

Jamie Gullan’s penalty earned Rovers the lead in the 17th minute and Stanton doubled their advantage six minutes from the break.

Kevin Van Veen pulled one back for the Fir Park visitors shortly after the interval.

But Esmael Gonclaves sealed success for the Kirkcaldy side five minutes from time for a victory that led to the sacking of ‘Well boss Steven Hammell following the full-time whistle.

Rangers 3-0 Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup quarter-final, 12/03/2023

Raith’s reward for defeating Motherwell was a money-spinning trip to Ibrox in the quarter-finals.

A seriously depleted Rovers squad put up stout resistance but never really looked like pulling off a shock.

An audacious long-range effort from the halfway line from Goncalves worried Rangers keeper Allan McGregor before the home side took control.

It appeared the visitors might get to half-time goalless but Connor Goldson’s header three minutes from the break broke the dam.

The Stark’s Park side were still in the tie at that point but a spectacular and unfortunate own goal from defender Ryan Nolan made it 2-0 to the Premiership hosts.

And Scott Arfield sealed a comfortable victory for the Light Blues with a third in the 87th minute.

Kilmarnock 2-2 Raith Rovers, League Cup group stage, 26/07/2023

Raith’s new-look side had its biggest test with an away trip to take on a revitalised Kilmarnock.

After a bright start from Rovers, the hosts struck first with an Innes Cameron strike three minutes from the interval.

But Murray’s men found the perfect reply within seconds of the restart when Dylan Easton swept a Scott McGill pass in off the post.

After having one strike ruled out for offside, Liam Dick then gave Raith the lead in the 74th minute.

But the Kirkcaldy side could not hold out and Stuart Findlay scrambled in an equaliser with 10 minutes to go before Raith secured a draw.

A penalty shoot-out followed to determine who would take the competition’s bonus point.

And keeper Kevin Dabrowski was Rovers’ hero with saves from Danny Armstrong and Cameron to ensure Dylan Corr’s sudden death spot-kick was decisive.

Hibernian 2-1 Raith Rovers, League Cup second round, 20/08/2023

The bonus point against Kilmarnock proved crucial as Raith progressed beyond the group stage and were drawn to face Hibernian.

The Easter Road side were between European ties as they prepared for the visit of Aston Villa four days later.

But Rovers went toe to toe with their hosts and enjoyed the upper hand for much of the first-half in the capital.

Lewis Vaughan then cracked a shot off the post before Elie Youan made the breakthrough for Hibs in the 57th minute.

Raith came back at their hosts, however, and Callum Smith fired in the equaliser in the 68th minute after enjoying the break of the ball on an attack.

But, just as a shock appeared it could be on the cards, substitute Dylan Vente restored Hibs’ lead just a minute later after being introduced just seconds before.

With Liam Dick seeing red for a high boot in injury-time, the Leith team held out for the win.