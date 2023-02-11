Raith Rovers v Motherwell verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rovers dominate Premiership opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers v Motherwell verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rovers dominate Premiership opposition

By Craig Cairns
February 11 2023, 5.11pm
Rovers celebrate Isma Goncalves' goal to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.
Rovers celebrate Isma Goncalves' goal to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers completed an astonishing week with a 3-1 win over Premiership side Motherwell in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at Stark’s Park.

It came after a bare-bones Rovers made their third consecutive SPFL Trust Trophy final in midweek.

Those 120 minutes and penalties didn’t seem to affect the home side as a penalty from Jamie Gullan and some quick thinking from Sam Stanton gave Ian Murray’s a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Kevin van Veen pulled one back for the away side early in the second half but Imsa Goncalves came off the bench to seal the win.

Goncalves made his debut, replacing Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.

The Livingston striker had only officially signed at Stark’s Park on the morning of the game.

Key moments

Rovers dominated the first half though the first opportunity fell to Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen but his shot was blocked.

At the other end former Dundee United player Calum Butcher, making his Motherwell debut, blocked a tasty-looking effort from Dylan Easton.

For all their good play it was a penalty for a handball by Callum Slattery that allowed Gullan to open the scoring from the spot.

Gullan put Rovers ahead. Image: SNS.

Rovers continued to enjoy the majority of the play and were almost went two ahead when Easton curled just past the post.

They were eventually rewarded through Stanton when he pounced on a loose catch from goalkeeper Liam Kelly to make it 2-0.

Three half-time changes saw Stevie Hammell’s side spark into life and they scored within minutes of the restart through Van Veen.

It was Motherwell now on the front foot and they almost forced Ryan Nolan into an own goal but it came bouncing back off the crossbar.

Rovers grew into the half and Stanton forced a decent save out of Kelly after a quick throw from Aidan Connolly.

Second-half substitute Goncalves then capped off a terrific Rovers performance when he finished well under Kelly.

Player ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): MacDonald 8; Millen 8, Lang 9, Nolan 8, Dick 8; Brown 9, Spencer 8; Connolly 8 (McBride 7), Stanton 9 (Ngwenya 6), Easton 9; Gullan 8 (Goncalves 8). Subs not used: Thomson, Young, Masson.

Star man: Sam Stanton

Tom Lang was outstanding at the back, especially in the first half, winning everything in the air and marshalling the backline.

The Raith players celebrate Stanton’s goal. Image: SNS.

Stanton scored a crucial goal at a crucial time, capitalising on some slack goalkeeping, and was again involved tirelessly all over the park.

Manager under the microscope

The loan signing of Ismael Goncalves from Livingston was announced on the morning of the game, allowing Murray to name six substitutes.

Midweek goal hero William Akio is cup-tied, as is Scott McGIll and Lewis Vaughan didn’t recover from a minor hamstring injury picked up versus Arbroath.

It was a return to a 4-2-3-1 after the back three failed to work versus Dundee in midweek.

Murray made smart subs at good times in the second half as his side came through a very difficult period.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented