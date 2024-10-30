Everything you need to know about Durieshill, Stirling’s new village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Everything you need to know about Durieshill, Stirling’s new village

Durieshill will have shops, schools, sports facilities, a business park and more.

Artist's impressions of what Durieshill will look like once the 30-year long project is completed. Image: Springfield Properties
Artist's impressions of what Durieshill will look like once the 30-year long project is completed. Image: Springfield Properties
By Isla Glen

Durieshill is going to be Stirling’s newest village, with more than 3,000 new houses built over 30 years.

New shops, schools, sports facilities, a business park, civic areas, playparks, woodland and active travel routes are included in the plans for the 593-acre site near Plean.

It’s the largest detailed planning application for housing ever to be approved in Scotland, and locals are being invited to find out more at planned consultation events.

Here’s an in-depth look at how Stirling’s brand new village will eventually look.

Artist impression of the Durieshill development in Stirling.
Durieshill will have the infrastructure to support the new population. Image: Springfield Properties

Where is Durieshill going to be?

The village will lie along a stretch of Roman Road between Stirling’s Pirnhall Roundabout and Plean.

The site is currently agricultural land and home to several houses.

Durieshill will be located between Bannockburn and Plean. Image: DC Thomson

How many people will live in Durieshill?

Under the current proposals, it is expected that around 6,900 people will live in the village.

This is based on the average household size in Stirling as shown in the 2011 census – 2.3.

How many houses will be built?

Out of the 3,012 planned homes, 2,116 will be houses and 896 will be flats.

A quarter of these properties will be affordable housing.

Ultimately, there will be nine residential areas in Durieshill: The Village Core, Old Town, Gartwhinnie, Easter Gartwhinnie, Durieshill South, Springvale, The Grazings, Durieshill North, and Roadhead.

What infrastructure will be built to accommodate the Durieshill population?

Two primary schools will be required, with 600 children expected to be living in the village.

The first school has been given the go-ahead by Stirling Council, and Bannockburn High School has capacity for secondary provision for seven academic years.

A new campus will be built to host both a primary and secondary school, with sports pitches and facilities for community use.

A 30-bed care home, intended for people with dementia and in need of respite care, will contain residential flats with a communal space and private garden.

How a cafe in Durieshill could look. Image: Springfield Properties

This would be located in the core of the village, alongside 15 commercial units and a pedestrianised civic square.

These units could become shops, cafes, or be used for other services, such as a dentist, hairdresser, post office or pharmacy.

A business park is planned for the north-east area of the development, to provide office space and industrial units.

Who is in charge of the project?

The developers are Springfield Properties, Barratt Homes, and David Wilson Homes.

Stirling Council has agreed to support the capital investment needed for delivering the education and transport infrastructure, totalling almost £57 million, spread over 24 years.

How will Durieshill impact traffic?

Durieshill’s developers say plans are in place to ensure Stirling and the surrounding area can cope with increased traffic.

According to the transport assessment, on weekdays there will be 1,750 vehicular two-way trips during the morning peak hour (between 7.40am and 8.40am) and 1,594 trips during the evening peak hour (4.35pm to 5.35pm).

This is expected to increase traffic on the M9 (North), A91, and the A9 links roads via the A872/Pirnhall Interchange and the A9 via Cadgers Loan/Glen Road.

The current A872 and Roman Road junction. Image: Google Street View

To deal with this increase, developers plan to upgrade the existing roads.

Notably, the A872/Roman Road junction would become a three-arm roundabout, and the A872 would be widened between the junction and the Pirnhall Interchange to two lanes in the northbound direction.

Further upgrades are proposed for Pirnhall Interchange.

There would also be an active travel link across the interchange, supported by a new pedestrian and cycle bridge.

How will healthcare services be impacted?

Durieshill is currently located within the catchment area for Bannockburn and Plean Health Centres.

Though there are no plans in place currently, there is potential that a health centre could be delivered as part of the proposed dementia care facility.

When The Courier asked developers if there were plans for a health centre, a spokesperson said: “Careful consideration has been made in relation to local amenities and services to ensure Durieshill has everything it needs to thrive.

“As part of the Section 75 agreement, financial contributions will be allocated by the council to a variety of public services, including healthcare, to support the growth of the Durieshill community.”

Will there be work opportunities in Durieshill?

The developers say up to 130 new jobs will be created during construction of Durieshill.

An additional 770 post-construction jobs in the new commercial centre, community facilities and business units are also expected to be created as the village progresses.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Halloween Weather Forecast Tayside Fife Stirling
Tayside, Fife and Stirling Halloween weather forecast as region set for mild but blustery…
Del Banks
Perth dealer jailed for hat shop raid, city centre robbery and betting shop assault
Riot police were called to the disturbances in Kirkton in 2023.
EXCLUSIVE: 11 vacant houses secured as Dundee police 'confident' of peaceful Halloween in Kirkton
Scott Ney
Dundee man jailed for early-morning hammer attack
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Broughty Castle . N/A. Supplied by Paul Reid/DCT Design Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Broughty Castle lighting upgrades and Dark Blues training facility decision
Lushuai Maxwell
Dundee man caught with child abuse videos has 'crossed custody threshold'
First World War soldiers at Edzell Muir in a photo held by Angus Archives. Image: Angus Archives
Six-month Arbroath library flit as part of £300,000 Angus Archives relocation project
Building fire Leven
Firefighters tackle building blaze in Leven
2
Callander U Save owner Seenithamby Sujeevan, right, with brother Seenithamby Sutharshan.
New Callander grocery store 'cheaper than Co-op and Tesco'
Nethergate, Dundee.
Emergency road closure to cause disruption in Dundee's West End

Conversation