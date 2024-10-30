Dundee man jailed for early-morning hammer attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man jailed for early-morning hammer attack

Scott Ney committed the assault in the Kirkton area in 2021.

By Ciaran Shanks
Scott Ney
Scott Ney. Image: Police Scotland

A group of thugs left a man with a broken jaw after he was beaten with a hammer and stamped on, before being robbed of a van.

The victim could barely open his mouth for weeks as a result of the violent, early morning attack in the Kirkton area of Dundee.

Scott Ney, 32, was identified through CCTV as one of the men responsible.

His DNA was also discovered on the wheel of the Ford Transit van.

Ney was hit with a hefty prison sentence after he admitted endangering the man’s life in the attack on Keswick Terrace.

Scott Ney
Scott Ney.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how repeat offender Ney – jailed in January for raids on city supermarkets – approached the van with other men just before 3am.

The man had been lured to the street by an associate of Ney’s who had asked for a lift.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said: “A group of males immediately approached and attacked the complainer’s van.

“They started throwing punches. The keys were taken.

“The complainer left the vehicle and was pursued by the group.

“The accused struck him with the hammer and he was taken hold of.”

The man was then stamped on while being punched and kicked, before managing to stand up and walk away.

The gang escaped in the van, which was traced by police a few streets away.

Officers were contacted by a neighbour who overheard the disturbance. Ney was the only one identified via CCTV.

Police found the victim at Ninewells Hospital where it was established he suffered a broken jaw and a shoulder injury.

He spent a week in hospital receiving treatment.

Scott Ney
Scott Ney. Image: Facebook

Ney, of Dundee, pled guilty to using a hammer to attack the man before stamping on him and repeatedly punching and kicking him before stealing the Ford Transit on July 26 2021.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said there was a “suggestion” about the victim owing a debt.

The van was hired with Mr Finlay saying it had been hoped the victim would “relinquish that more easily”.

Mr Finlay told Sheriff Mungo Bovey KC: “The possession of the hammer was for frightening the complainer. He did not intend on this being a violent episode.

“Mr Ney accepts responsibility for everything that took place, as he must.”

Ney was sentenced to 43 months in prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Del Banks
Perth dealer jailed for hat shop raid, city centre robbery and betting shop assault
Lushuai Maxwell
Dundee man caught with child abuse videos has 'crossed custody threshold'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Attempted murder and car fires charges
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison…
David Duncan
Dundee predator pensioner jailed for child sex crimes across Tayside and Fife
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man in court accused of 'stealing' two-year-old child in Dundee park
Stuart Matchett
Angus killer driver spat at police after discharging himself from hospital
Ryan Kinnear
Families' tears of relief as Perth child sex predator is jailed to calls of…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Decoy sting and wrong prison
David Robertson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sheep dodge crash driver later found nearly seven times alcohol limit at Perth Tesco…