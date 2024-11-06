One of Perth’s finest riverside homes has £80k cut from asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of Perth’s finest riverside homes has £80k cut from asking price

Earnoch, a 19th century house on Main Street, has been for sale since June.

By Ben MacDonald
Earnoch is on the banks of the Tay in Perth.
Earnoch is on the banks of the Tay in Perth. Image: Savills

A 19th-century house in Perth with fantastic views of the Tay has had its asking price cut by £80,000.

Earnoch, on Main Street, is one of four individual Georgian houses overlooking the North Inch park.

While a short distance from Smeaton’s Bridge and an easy walk into the city centre, Earnoch enjoys a high level of privacy.

Access to the property is via a 30-metre private driveway.

The house enjoys a spectacular riverfront setting. Image: Savills.
The entranceway. Image: Savills
Driveway and double garage. Image: Savills.
The reception hallway. Image: Savills

The original timber front door leads to a reception hall that connects to the reception rooms and staircase.

The drawing room and dining room both have carved stone fireplaces and large windows offering views over the river.

This floor also has a cloakroom and WC, with a home office containing fitted storage.

The drawing room. Image: Savills
Another view of the dining room. Image: Savills.
The home office. Image: Savills
The original staircase. Image: Savills

Originally an annexe flat, the basement floor has an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The doors from the dining area open to the conservatory, with lots of space for comfortable seating and doors to the garden and riverside.

Other rooms on the basement floor include a sitting room, study, WC, utility room and two walk-in store rooms.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
Dining area. Image: Savills
The conservatory. Image: Savills.
Another view of the conservatory. Image: Savills
Sitting room. Image: Savills

Of four double bedrooms on the first floor, three have river views.

There is one en-suite bedroom and a family bathroom.

The attic floor has been converted into a principal bedroom, complete with en-suite bathroom and views over the river and city.

The first floor landing. Image: Savills.
Bedroom two. Image: Savills
Another double bedroom. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills.

Earnoch comes with 0.5 acres of mature garden.

At the rear of the house are two terraces ideal for sitting out in the summer.

As you get to the foot of the garden, stone steps lead to a pathway providing access to the water.

The long back garden. Image: Savills
Access from the garden. Image: Savills
The foot of the garden. Image: Savills
The garden leads down to the river’s edge. Image: Savills
Sweeping views along the river. Image: Savills

Savills is marketing Earnoch for offers over £895,000.

Away from the city, a Highland Perthshire home with 70 metres of private waterfront and its own beach is up for sale.

