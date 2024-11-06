One of Perth’s finest riverside homes has £80k cut from asking price

A 19th-century house in Perth with fantastic views of the Tay has had its asking price cut by £80,000.

Earnoch, on Main Street, is one of four individual Georgian houses overlooking the North Inch park.

While a short distance from Smeaton’s Bridge and an easy walk into the city centre, Earnoch enjoys a high level of privacy.

Access to the property is via a 30-metre private driveway.

The original timber front door leads to a reception hall that connects to the reception rooms and staircase.

The drawing room and dining room both have carved stone fireplaces and large windows offering views over the river.

This floor also has a cloakroom and WC, with a home office containing fitted storage.

Originally an annexe flat, the basement floor has an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The doors from the dining area open to the conservatory, with lots of space for comfortable seating and doors to the garden and riverside.

Other rooms on the basement floor include a sitting room, study, WC, utility room and two walk-in store rooms.

Of four double bedrooms on the first floor, three have river views.

There is one en-suite bedroom and a family bathroom.

The attic floor has been converted into a principal bedroom, complete with en-suite bathroom and views over the river and city.

Earnoch comes with 0.5 acres of mature garden.

At the rear of the house are two terraces ideal for sitting out in the summer.

As you get to the foot of the garden, stone steps lead to a pathway providing access to the water.

Savills is marketing Earnoch for offers over £895,000.

