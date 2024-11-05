More than 100 new homes to be built in Bannockburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 100 new homes to be built in Bannockburn

Phase two of the South Stirling Gateway development has been given the go-ahead.

By Isla Glen
The South Stirling Gateway development will soon look very different. Image: Stirling Council
The South Stirling Gateway development will soon look very different. Image: Stirling Council

More than 100 new homes in Bannockburn have been approved as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

Persimmon Homes plans to build 127 houses, as well as roads, footpaths and other infrastructure, west of Muiralehouse Road and north-east of the former Corbiewood Stadium.

The development is phase two of South Stirling Gateway, where planning permission in principle has been granted and work is underway on 150 new residential properties.

In total, the project will deliver 800 new homes, retail and takeaway units, a park-and-ride, and a golf facility.

A new primary school to serve the site has already been given the green light by councillors.

127 new homes approved

Councillors approved 127 new houses at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel on November 5.

Of these, 32 properties will be affordable. This includes two, three and four-bedroom dwellings, as well as two two-bedroom wheelchair adaptable bungalows.

The remaining 95 homes for private let will also be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

House designs for phase two of South Stirling Gateway. Image: Persimmon Homes

Sustainability measures, such as solar panels, EV charging points and alternatives to gas boilers, are included as part of the proposals.

Roads, footpaths, sewers, surface water management, open space, a play park and landscaping are also included in the plans.

The development would be accessible by Pirnhall Road, which will be upgraded by developers.

Another access point off the A91 is also expected to be finished by 2025.

A three metre wide active travel route will connect phase two of South Stirling Gateway with existing houses and Bannockburn.

Local concerns over privacy

Objectors raised concerns over a lack of privacy, increased traffic and flood risks.

Victoria Carr, a Corbiewood Drive resident, says there is “no logical reason” why the two estates need to be connected via a footpath.

In her objection, she wrote: “I bought my house for several reasons, one of which being privacy and peace and quiet in a cul-de-sac with no through road.

“People buying the new houses at that specific point will be doing the same.

A map of the proposed site. Image: Persimmon Homes

“It’s bad enough we have to put up with a new estate and the years of constant noise in order to get it built.”

Another local, Ronnie Cully, said: “I accept that this land was always scheduled for development, but I believe the new houses should be sited further away from the existing houses, and that more screening should be put in place between our houses and the new development.”

However, councillors approved the proposals, subject to conditions.

