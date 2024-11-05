More than 100 new homes to be built in Bannockburn

More than 100 new homes in Bannockburn have been approved as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

Persimmon Homes plans to build 127 houses, as well as roads, footpaths and other infrastructure, west of Muiralehouse Road and north-east of the former Corbiewood Stadium.

The development is phase two of South Stirling Gateway, where planning permission in principle has been granted and work is underway on 150 new residential properties.

In total, the project will deliver 800 new homes, retail and takeaway units, a park-and-ride, and a golf facility.

A new primary school to serve the site has already been given the green light by councillors.

127 new homes approved

Councillors approved 127 new houses at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel on November 5.

Of these, 32 properties will be affordable. This includes two, three and four-bedroom dwellings, as well as two two-bedroom wheelchair adaptable bungalows.

The remaining 95 homes for private let will also be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Sustainability measures, such as solar panels, EV charging points and alternatives to gas boilers, are included as part of the proposals.

Roads, footpaths, sewers, surface water management, open space, a play park and landscaping are also included in the plans.

The development would be accessible by Pirnhall Road, which will be upgraded by developers.

Another access point off the A91 is also expected to be finished by 2025.

A three metre wide active travel route will connect phase two of South Stirling Gateway with existing houses and Bannockburn.

Local concerns over privacy

Objectors raised concerns over a lack of privacy, increased traffic and flood risks.

Victoria Carr, a Corbiewood Drive resident, says there is “no logical reason” why the two estates need to be connected via a footpath.

In her objection, she wrote: “I bought my house for several reasons, one of which being privacy and peace and quiet in a cul-de-sac with no through road.

“People buying the new houses at that specific point will be doing the same.

“It’s bad enough we have to put up with a new estate and the years of constant noise in order to get it built.”

Another local, Ronnie Cully, said: “I accept that this land was always scheduled for development, but I believe the new houses should be sited further away from the existing houses, and that more screening should be put in place between our houses and the new development.”

However, councillors approved the proposals, subject to conditions.

