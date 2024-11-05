Man, 35, charged over £25k heroin haul on A90 north of Dundee

A 35-year-old man has been charged after £25,000 worth of heroin was found during a police stop on the A90 north of Dundee.

Officers stopped a Renault Trafic near Tealing on Monday afternoon.

During the intelligence-led stop, heroin worth an estimated £25,000 was recovered.

The man is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police ‘committed to tackling serious and organised crime’

Detective Constable Liam Cousins said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”