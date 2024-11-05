Man, 35, charged over £25k heroin haul on A90 north of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 35, charged over £25k heroin haul on A90 north of Dundee

Police stopped the car near Tealing on Monday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
A90 near Tealing.
A90 near Tealing in Angus. Image: Google Street View

A 35-year-old man has been charged after £25,000 worth of heroin was found during a police stop on the A90 north of Dundee.

Officers stopped a Renault Trafic near Tealing on Monday afternoon.

During the intelligence-led stop, heroin worth an estimated £25,000 was recovered.

The man is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police ‘committed to tackling serious and organised crime’

Detective Constable Liam Cousins said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of illegal substances which have a harmful impact on our communities.

“Investigations like this underline our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“We continue to work with partner agencies to make our streets safer.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns or information about the sale and supply of drugs in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The 'Gable End' design of the Park Hotel development in Montrose. Image: Crawford Architecture
5-house 'Gable Endie' development behind Montrose hotel blocked over noise fears
Plans have been submitted for a large children's play for at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Brechin Castle Centre/Greenspan
Angus Planning Ahead: Brechin Castle Centre fort and 32,000-bird Lundie hen shed
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row
2
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
Third Angus crematorium blocked over road safety fears and lack of public transport
4
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Long-awaited Storm Babet report reveals £17m cost of reinstating flood-damaged Brechin council houses
4
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
Emily Swankie, 7, with her glow wand at Kirriemuir Hill. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as crowds enjoy fireworks fun in Kirriemuir
A new children's play fort will be an exciting addition to Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Greenspan/Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre reveals spectacular children's play fort plans
The latest care inspections include praise for Inspired Breaks in Leven. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Injury risk at Forfar home and praise for Leven service
Enjoying the Edzell fun. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
27 cracking shots from family fun at Edzell fireworks