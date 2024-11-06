Jim Goodwin lays down challenge for Dundee United striker as Tannadice boss hints at attacking tweak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin lays down challenge for Dundee United striker as Tannadice boss hints at attacking tweak

Sam Dalby notched his third goal in four games against Hibs on Sunday.

Sam Dalby sends the United fans at Easter Road wild with his nerveless penalty
Dalby sends the United fans at Easter Road wild with his nerveless penalty. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has revealed that in-form striker Sam Dalby was a Dundee United transfer target as they sought to escape the Championship last season.

And the Tannadice gaffer reckons the on-loan Wrexham man is proving to be worth the wait.

Dalby, 24, rescued a point against Hibs for the below-par Tangerines on Sunday, slotting home a nerveless 90th-minunte penalty after Emmanuel Adegboyega had been impeded.

It was Dalby’s third goal in his last four matches as he cements his place at the tip of the Terrors’ attack.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby takes the acclaim of his teammates at Easter Road
Dalby takes the acclaim of his teammates at Easter Road. Image; SNS

“We identified Sam last season, but Wrexham wanted to hold on to him because they had their own challenges, going for promotion,” revealed Goodwin.

“So, well before last season ended, we were already in dialogue with Wrexham.

“Thankfully, they got a striker in in the summer and Sam became surplus to requirements for them. We’re delighted that we were able to bring him up the road and I think it’s been great for Sam’s development.

“From our perspective, we’ve got ourselves a very good player.”

Goodwin: Dalby is ‘real handful’

Dalby’s selfless showing at Easter Road on Sunday – often isolated and charged with contesting hopeful long passes – underlined his work ethic and ability to lead the line on his own.

He has also illustrated a decent turn of pace for a player standing at 6t3ins, can bring others into the game and, crucially, has an eye for goal.

Dundee United's Sam Dalby pokes home his first goal against Hibs at Tannadice last month.
Dalby pokes home his first goal for United against Hibs at Tannadice last month. Image: SNS

“Sam is getting better and better as the weeks go on,” continued Goodwin. “After the run of games, he’s got that match fitness and sharpness.

“I always knew that he would come up to Scotland and do well. He’s a real handful for defenders and he’s got very good feet for a big fella.

It’s important that your strikers are scoring goals. (Louis) Moult has got a couple and Sam now has a few as well. We just need to get Jort van der Sande off the mark, and we’ll be fine in that area.”

Dundee United's Sam Dalby heads home against Motherwell
Dalby heads home against Motherwell last week. Image: SNS

Asked whether he’ll be tasking the big Englishman to hit double-figures, Goodwin added: “Well, that’s the challenge you set down to your forward players.

“But we need to make sure that we’re creating the opportunities and putting him in the right areas to be getting on the end of chances.”

Goodwin has van der Sande faith

Goodwin also noted that Jort van der Sande and Dalby “complemented each other very well” when the Bonaire international entered the fray on Sunday, noting that fielding an attacking duo is “an option we might have for going into the weekend”.

United host Ross County on Saturday.

And Goodwin has no doubt that the tireless van der Sande – yet to score since joining the club in the summer – will soon break his duck.

“Jort hasn’t got up and running yet but his record at previous clubs is very good,” Goodwin added. “I’ve got every faith that he will hit the back of the net soon.”

Conversation