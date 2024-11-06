Jim Goodwin lays down challenge for Dundee United striker as Tannadice boss hints at attacking tweak

Jim Goodwin has revealed that in-form striker Sam Dalby was a Dundee United transfer target as they sought to escape the Championship last season.

And the Tannadice gaffer reckons the on-loan Wrexham man is proving to be worth the wait.

Dalby, 24, rescued a point against Hibs for the below-par Tangerines on Sunday, slotting home a nerveless 90th-minunte penalty after Emmanuel Adegboyega had been impeded.

It was Dalby’s third goal in his last four matches as he cements his place at the tip of the Terrors’ attack.

“We identified Sam last season, but Wrexham wanted to hold on to him because they had their own challenges, going for promotion,” revealed Goodwin.

“So, well before last season ended, we were already in dialogue with Wrexham.

“Thankfully, they got a striker in in the summer and Sam became surplus to requirements for them. We’re delighted that we were able to bring him up the road and I think it’s been great for Sam’s development.

“From our perspective, we’ve got ourselves a very good player.”

Goodwin: Dalby is ‘real handful’

Dalby’s selfless showing at Easter Road on Sunday – often isolated and charged with contesting hopeful long passes – underlined his work ethic and ability to lead the line on his own.

He has also illustrated a decent turn of pace for a player standing at 6t3ins, can bring others into the game and, crucially, has an eye for goal.

“Sam is getting better and better as the weeks go on,” continued Goodwin. “After the run of games, he’s got that match fitness and sharpness.

“I always knew that he would come up to Scotland and do well. He’s a real handful for defenders and he’s got very good feet for a big fella.

“It’s important that your strikers are scoring goals. (Louis) Moult has got a couple and Sam now has a few as well. We just need to get Jort van der Sande off the mark, and we’ll be fine in that area.”

Asked whether he’ll be tasking the big Englishman to hit double-figures, Goodwin added: “Well, that’s the challenge you set down to your forward players.

“But we need to make sure that we’re creating the opportunities and putting him in the right areas to be getting on the end of chances.”

Goodwin has van der Sande faith

Goodwin also noted that Jort van der Sande and Dalby “complemented each other very well” when the Bonaire international entered the fray on Sunday, noting that fielding an attacking duo is “an option we might have for going into the weekend”.

United host Ross County on Saturday.

And Goodwin has no doubt that the tireless van der Sande – yet to score since joining the club in the summer – will soon break his duck.

“Jort hasn’t got up and running yet but his record at previous clubs is very good,” Goodwin added. “I’ve got every faith that he will hit the back of the net soon.”