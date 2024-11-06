Property Kirkcaldy family home in shadow of Stark’s Park would be ideal for Raith Rovers fans The property on Mill Street has a good-sized rear garden that backs onto the stadium. By Ellidh Aitken November 6 2024, 7:00am November 6 2024, 7:00am Share Kirkcaldy family home in shadow of Stark’s Park would be ideal for Raith Rovers fans Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5118458/kirkcaldy-family-home-starks-park-ideal-raith-rovers-fans/ Copy Link 0 comment The home is in the shadow of Stark's Park. Image: Your Move Glenrothes A Kirkcaldy family home in the shadow of Stark’s Park is up for sale. The property on Mill Street has an asking price of offers over £135,000. The three-bedroom home is described as perfect for “families or first-time buyers”. It also has a good-sized rear garden backing onto the Raith Rovers stadium. The garden backs onto Stark’s Park. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The rear of the home. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The property has a good-sized rear garden. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The property features a spacious living room with large windows. There is also a modern kitchen equipped with base and wall units. The three bedrooms each have built-in cupboards to maximise storage, while the family bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite. Outside, the rear garden has plenty of space for activities. There is also off-street parking available. The living room. Image: Your Move Glenrothes Another view of the living room. Image: Your Move Glenrothes There is also space for dining. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The kitchen. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The downstairs WC. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The first bedroom. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The bedrooms have built-in wardrobe space. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The second bedroom. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The bedrooms are bright. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The third bedroom.Image: Your Move Glenrothes The family bathroom. Image: Your Move Glenrothes The Kirkcaldy home is being marketed for sale by Your Move Glenrothes. Elsewhere in Fife, a St Andrews flat next to Old Course’s 18th fairway would be an “ideal golfer’s bolthole”. And a family home in Burntisland could be perfect for trainspotters and lovers of the seaside.
