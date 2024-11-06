Kirkcaldy family home in shadow of Stark’s Park would be ideal for Raith Rovers fans

A Kirkcaldy family home in the shadow of Stark’s Park is up for sale.

The property on Mill Street has an asking price of offers over £135,000.

The three-bedroom home is described as perfect for “families or first-time buyers”.

It also has a good-sized rear garden backing onto the Raith Rovers stadium.

The property features a spacious living room with large windows.

There is also a modern kitchen equipped with base and wall units.

The three bedrooms each have built-in cupboards to maximise storage, while the family bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite.

Outside, the rear garden has plenty of space for activities.

There is also off-street parking available.

The Kirkcaldy home is being marketed for sale by Your Move Glenrothes.

