Kirkcaldy family home in shadow of Stark’s Park would be ideal for Raith Rovers fans

The property on Mill Street has a good-sized rear garden that backs onto the stadium.

By Ellidh Aitken
The home is in the shadow of Stark's Park. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The home is in the shadow of Stark's Park. Image: Your Move Glenrothes

A Kirkcaldy family home in the shadow of Stark’s Park is up for sale.

The property on Mill Street has an asking price of offers over £135,000.

The three-bedroom home is described as perfect for “families or first-time buyers”.

It also has a good-sized rear garden backing onto the Raith Rovers stadium.

The garden backs onto Stark’s Park. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The rear of the home. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The property has a good-sized rear garden. Image: Your Move Glenrothes

The property features a spacious living room with large windows.

There is also a modern kitchen equipped with base and wall units.

The three bedrooms each have built-in cupboards to maximise storage, while the family bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite.

Outside, the rear garden has plenty of space for activities.

There is also off-street parking available.

The living room. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
Another view of the living room. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
There is also space for dining. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The kitchen. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The downstairs WC. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The first bedroom. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The bedrooms have built-in wardrobe space. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The second bedroom. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The bedrooms are bright. Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The third bedroom.Image: Your Move Glenrothes
The family bathroom. Image: Your Move Glenrothes

The Kirkcaldy home is being marketed for sale by Your Move Glenrothes.

Elsewhere in Fife, a St Andrews flat next to Old Course’s 18th fairway would be an “ideal golfer’s bolthole”.

And a family home in Burntisland could be perfect for trainspotters and lovers of the seaside.

Conversation