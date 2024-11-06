St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes transfer call on trialist left-back Dennis Korsah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes transfer call on trialist left-back Dennis Korsah

The Ghana international joined the Perth squad for training in late October.

By Eric Nicolson
Dennis Korsah has started a trial with St Johnstone.
Dennis Korsah has been on trail with St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari has made a decision on the potential transfer of trialist left-back Dennis Korsah.

The four-times-capped Ghana international arrived at McDiarmid Park for a training stint organised by former boss Craig Levein in late October.

However, the subsequent signing of former Dundee United, Lech Poznan and Leeds United star Barry Douglas has put paid to Korsah’s hopes of a deal in Perth.

And Valakari believes that, barring an emergency, Douglas will be the last free agent arrival before the transfer window opens on January 1.

A head and shoulder shot of new St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari speaking at a press conference
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS

He explained: “In this moment, (at left back) we have Barry (Douglas) and we have Andre (Raymond) as well.

“We will have become too heavy for one position so there was no point. Dennis will find a team.

“It was all about the time, it wasn’t for us. I think that will be us until the window opens now.

“It would be very hard to find any more free agents at this stage. Only in an emergency if we are out of everything in one position. But I think that’s us for now.”

