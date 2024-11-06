St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes transfer call on trialist left-back Dennis Korsah

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari has made a decision on the potential transfer of trialist left-back Dennis Korsah.

The four-times-capped Ghana international arrived at McDiarmid Park for a training stint organised by former boss Craig Levein in late October.

However, the subsequent signing of former Dundee United, Lech Poznan and Leeds United star Barry Douglas has put paid to Korsah’s hopes of a deal in Perth.

And Valakari believes that, barring an emergency, Douglas will be the last free agent arrival before the transfer window opens on January 1.

He explained: “In this moment, (at left back) we have Barry (Douglas) and we have Andre (Raymond) as well.

“We will have become too heavy for one position so there was no point. Dennis will find a team.

“It was all about the time, it wasn’t for us. I think that will be us until the window opens now.

“It would be very hard to find any more free agents at this stage. Only in an emergency if we are out of everything in one position. But I think that’s us for now.”